Toyota’s Battery-Electric HiLux Revo Completes Local Evaluation

Toyota’s battery-electric HiLux Revo Concept has been evaluated by engineers here in Australia in a local evaluation program, in what may prove as the first sign of an all-electric production version of the almighty HiLux.

Before you get your hopes up, Toyota has made it clear that we should curb our enthusiasm as this is a “one-off technology showcase” that pits the HiLux Revo against its “evaluation team for confirmation drives.”

Toyota says that a number of high-volume customers have also been invited to get behind the wheel and offer up their feedback.

Toyota says that evaluation program came after contacting its Thai division, who was responsible for spearheading the HiLux Revo battery-electric ute, and decided it would be worth seeing how it stood up to Australian conditions.

Now that the confirmation program has wrapped up, those HiLux Revo vehicles are set to return to their place of origin in Thailand, with distributors hoping to assemble a demo fleet of HiLux BEV share taxis as an eye-catching demonstration.

The company says its close connection between Toyota Thailand and Australia played a key role in the development of the HiLux GR Sport. “Our evaluation engineers and industry partners have confirmed that this city-focused HiLux BEV – which very much a concept vehicle – looks, feels and drives like a production model,” says Toyota’s Sean Hanley.

“It’s clear the concept vehicle’s all-electric powertrain delivers the impressive torque you’d normally expect from a diesel engine,” he added.

“It’s a strong indicator of Toyota’s determination to overcome the challenges of electrifying our commercial vehicles, ensuring there are multiple options that can meet the expectations of end users,” Hanley concluded.