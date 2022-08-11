2022 Audi RS 3 now on sale in Australia, priced from $91,391

The searing new 2022 Audi RS 3 has just arrived in Australia bringing clever drive tech and more features, and it’s available in sedan and Sportback hatch form. Most importantly, it continues on with its distinctive five-cylinder engine.

It was originally revealed in July last year, but now it is here. The new model is based on the latest A3 platform, incorporating a number of new technologies including an interesting quattro all-wheel drive system that features an “RS Torque Rear” drift mode. Yep, who would have known? Drifting and Audi are not two words that are commonly joined.

Drifting is possible thanks to a “torque splitter” system which kind of replaces the rear differential. There are two multi-plate clutch packs, with one for each left and right drift shaft. These allow for more control than ever before in terms of power distribution, and in the case of the drift mode, up to 100 per cent of the power can be sent to the outside wheel; provoking drifting action.

Speaking of power, the bonnet conceals a 2.5-litre turbo five-cylinder engine that develops 294kW between 5600-7000rpm, and 500Nm of torque between 2250-5600rpm. With the standard launch control system Audi says you can dash from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. That makes it the quickest hatch in the class.

Just the one trim line is on sale in Australia albeit available in sedan and hatch form. Audi Australia says it has packed the new model with more features and tech than ever before. In fact, it says there is almost $10,000 worth of extras compared with the outgoing model.

Some of the highlights include a power boot lid for the hatch, wireless Apple CarPlay, head-up display, power front seats, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s cluster. There’s also a 10.1-inch touch-screen multimedia system, carbon fibre interior trimmings, and a variable-mode sports exhaust system, with multiple driving modes.

Audi says the RS 3 has been very popular in Australia since it arrived in 2015, with some monthly sales reporting periods noting 1-in-4 split in A3 orders being for the RS 3. Paul Sansom, managing director of Audi Australia, said:

“Obviously we’re delighted to bring the all-new RS 3 to Australia in anticipation of meeting increased customer demand. With all of its advancements, particularly in terms of driving dynamics, the all-new RS 3 is sure to go down in history as the ultimate performance car in its segment.”

The new model is on sale now from the following prices (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Audi RS 3 Sportback: $91,391

2022 Audi RS 3 Sedan: $93,891