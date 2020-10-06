2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk now on sale in Australia

One of the most powerful SUVs on sale in Australia has just been updated. Yep, the arrival of the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has just been announced. It continues with its epic supercharged V8 engine that delivers 700hp.

The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is an insane proposition for the large SUV market segment. It features a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 ‘Hellcat’ engine that develops 522kW and 868Nm. This is sent through an eight-speed auto (a strong one), and into an all-wheel drive system. Jeep claims 0-100km/h takes just 3.7 seconds.

Various revisions have been applied for the MY2020 update, to both the exterior and interior. On the outside you might notice the 20-inch forged alloy wheels, in black, are now standard. These are wrapped in new Pirelli P-Zero 3 Season tyres. As before, a cold-air scoop replaces the front fog lights, and the Trackhawk features a unique front end and air intake system.

Inside, Jeep has introduced Signature Laguna leather as standard. It can be had in black or black and Ski Grey. The dash is also equipped with a fresh, flush-fit 8.4-inch touch-screen media interface running FCA’s fourth-generation Uconnect operating system. It continues to offer Performance Pages, with cool real-time information such as g-force and acceleration timers.

Ahead of the driver is a 7.0-inch digital screen for the instrument cluster, with the tachometer in the middle. Carbon fibre trimmings and premium soft-touch materials are provided for added exclusivity over the regular Grand Cherokee variants. Speaking about the update, Guillaume Drelon, Jeep Australia director for product, said:

“Australia is FCA’s second largest market for V8’s outside of North America and it is important for us to be able to support Australians with one of the most powerful and fastest SUVs ever. We’re excited to provide even more customer value to what is already the best-value, track-ready SUV in the market.”

The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is on sale in Australia now, with prices starting from $139,950 (roughly a $5000 increase on the 2019 version). Jeep has restructured its capped-priced servicing program for further peace of mind, with the first five scheduled services for the Trackhawk capped at $799. See below for the highlight features:

Exterior

Unique fascia for optimised airflow and control

20 x 10-inch low gloss black lightweight forged alloy wheels

Yellow Brembo brake callipers

Quad exhaust tips

Cold air scoop replaces front fog lights

Trackhawk unique gloss black lower rear fascia

Badging

‘Trackhawk’ tailgate badge

‘Supercharged’ front door badges

‘HEMI 6.2’ badges

Interior

Laguna leather wrapped seats with embroidered ‘Trackhawk’ logo

Laguna leather wrapped lower panels

Laguna leather door trims

Real metal interior accents

Red seat belts

‘Supercharged’ scuff plates

Security and safety equipment

Forward collision warning Plus

Lane departure darning Plus

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-path detection

Advanced brake assist

Performance

Selec-Track System traction system with 5 modes (Auto, Sport, Track, Tow and Snow)

Rear electronic limited-slip differential

Launch control

Yellow Brembo high performance brakes

Active damping suspension

Competition suspension

Jeep Performance Pages

Interior Options

Black Laguna leather

Black & Ski Grey Laguna leather (optional)

Exterior Options