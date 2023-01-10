Kia ute rendering depicts flagship Ranger Raptor rival

There’s a new Kia ute/pickup on the horizon, which could debut later this year. What will it look like? A digital rendering has been generated to assist with our imagination.

The rendering has been created by digital designer and friend, Naish Art, which could give us some clues as to what the new model will look like. We’ve had inside info passed onto to us regarding the new model (full details here), but it has been difficult to convey the design.

This rendering was generated thanks to a description of the new ute’s design (at the current development stage), as seen by a source who prefers to remain anonymous. We’re told this rendering doesn’t replicate the styling perfectly but it is pretty close, or about 80-90 per cent there, according to our source.

Elements such as the wide front grille, vertical-themed headlights and door handles, and squared-off wheel arches are apparently close to what Kia is thinking. However, we understand Kia is tossing up between the Ford Ranger Raptor and US-market Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 for its design direction for its flagship model.

The rendering is pitched as a vision of the flagship model, so it features red recovery points in the front end, big chunky tyres, and raised ground clearance. We’re not sure if Kia will go as far as fitting special aftermarket-style suspension though, like the Fox Racing setup on the Raptor.

As exclusively reported by PerformanceDrive late last year, the new Kia ute is set to be offered with three different powertrain options in Australia. These include a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder developing around 206kW, a 2.2 turbo-diesel generating around 157kW, and a fully electric setup producing up to around 410kW.

The electric version will apparently offer a towing capacity of up to 3400kg, with around 800Nm of torque and a 123kWh battery providing plenty of grunt and range. We’ve heard range figures will be around the 450km mark.

The starting prices for the Kia ute – name not yet confirmed – are expected to kick off from around AU$50,000 for the combustion engine version, and from around $90,000 for the electric model.

A full debut or at least a concept reveal is set to take place later this year, with market entry possible before the end of 2023, according to our sources.