Audi Adds More Safety Equipment as Standard Across its MY24 Lineup

Audi caught us by surprise this week, confirming that its almost every member of its full MY24 lineup will pick up a tonne of extra safety equipment.

The update will add Audi’s driver-assistance systems, inclusive of adaptive cruise control, pre-sense systems, active-lane assistance and traffic jam assist for models ranging from the A1 hatch to the Q5 SUV.

The company says that this new, more generous approach to safety equipment packaging means that buyers can pick up a few of their most desired features, without ticking an expensive extras box or stepping up to a higher variant.

Most prominently, this applies to Audi’s adaptive cruise control systems which, for a number of its most popular models, was reserved as a driver-assistance package.

The update has also ushered in some new shades of paint, as well as new alloy designs and features like rear USB C ports, and storage options.

The company says that its safety equipment changes will come into effect with incoming MY24 vehicles, the first started arriving on Australian shores in September; certain models will take up to a few months to arrive.

The full range of updates per Audi model can be found below.