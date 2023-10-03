Audi Adds More Safety Equipment as Standard Across its MY24 Lineup

Audi caught us by surprise this week, confirming that its almost every member of its full MY24 lineup will pick up a tonne of extra safety equipment.
The update will add Audi’s driver-assistance systems, inclusive of adaptive cruise control, pre-sense systems, active-lane assistance and traffic jam assist for models ranging from the A1 hatch to the Q5 SUV.
The company says that this new, more generous approach to safety equipment packaging means that buyers can pick up a few of their most desired features, without ticking an expensive extras box or stepping up to a higher variant.
Most prominently, this applies to Audi’s adaptive cruise control systems which, for a number of its most popular models, was reserved as a driver-assistance package.
The update has also ushered in some new shades of paint, as well as new alloy designs and features like rear USB C ports, and storage options.
The company says that its safety equipment changes will come into effect with incoming MY24 vehicles, the first started arriving on Australian shores in September; certain models will take up to a few months to arrive.
The full range of updates per Audi model can be found below.
|Audi A1
30 TFSI, 35 TFSI, 40 TFSI
|
- Adaptive cruiseassist with active lane assist
- Side assist (blind spot warning)
- Audi pre sense front
- Audi pre sense basic (initiates safety measures early on in critical situations such as tensioning of the front seat belts)
- Exterior mirrors, electrically adjustable, heated and folding (already standard on A1 40 TFSI)
- New standard 18″ Audi Sport alloy wheel (40 TFSI only)
- 3 new exterior paint colours
|Audi A3
35 TFSI, 40 TFSI quattro (Sedan and Sportback)
|
- Adaptive cruise assist with active lane assist
- Audi pre sense front
- Audi pre sense basic (initiates safety measures early on in critical situations such as tensioning of the front seat belts)
- Rear USB type C ports with charging function
|Audi S3
|
- Rear USB type C ports with charging function
- Audi pre sense basic (initiates safety measures early on in critical situations such as tensioning of the front seat belts)
|Audi A4
Sedan 35 TFSI S line, 45 TFSI quattro S line, A4 Avant 45 TFSI quattro S line, allroad 40 TDI quattro
|
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
- Turn assist (monitors oncoming traffic when turning right at low speeds)
- Swerve assist (provides additional assistance to the driver with supporting steering torque in critical situations where the driver initiates evasive action)
- Predictive efficiency assistant
- 2 new exterior paint colours
|Audi A5
|
- 2 new exterior paint colours
|Audi A6
|
- Minor facelift with newly designed honeycomb Singleframe grille and altered side air inlets
- Revised rear diffuser (all except S6 Sedan)
- 3 new exterior paint colours
|Audi A7
|
- Minor facelift with newly designed honeycomb Singleframe grille
- New 21″ standard wheel (S7 only)
- 2 new exterior paint colours
|Audi Q2
35 TFSI, 40 TFSI quattro
|
- Adaptive cruise assist with active lane assist
- Audi pre sense front
- Audi pre sense basic
- Audi virtual cockpit
- Rear USB type C ports with charging function
- Storage package
- 3 new exterior paint colours
|Audi Q3
35 TFSI, 40 TFSI, Sportback 35 TFSI S line
|
- Adaptive cruiseassist with active lane assist
- 2 new exterior paint colours
|Audi Q5
35 TDI, Sportback 40 TDI quattro S line
|
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
- Turn assist
- Swerve assist
- Predictive efficiency assistant
- New exterior paint colour