2024 Range Rover Sport SV revealed, invitation-only for Australia

JLR has confirmed that the Range Rover Sport family will be headlined by an almighty 476kW SV range-topper when it arrives in Australia in the fourth quarter, with prices starting from $360,800 – if you’re lucky enough to get an invitation to buy one.

When it lands, there will be seven variants of the 2024 Range Rover Sport on offer, with the entry-level SE D250 kicking off the range and the SV Edition One sitting at the top of the range.

The big-daddy of the range, the SV Edition One P635 comes powered by a mild-hybrid 4.4-litre twin-turbo BMW-sourced V8 pushing out 476kW and 750Nm, with a brief boost up to 800Nm in launch mode. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic.

The end result is the most powerful Range Rover ever to hit the road, offering a rapid sprint to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds onto a limited top speed of 290km/h.

The SV comes riding on a set of 23-inch carbon fibre wheels produced here in Australia by Carbon Revolution that have helped to shave 35.6kg from the overall weight figure, and carbon ceramic brakes that shave off another 34kg.

The discs are clamped by eight-piston Brembo Octyma calipers developed specifically for the Range Rover Sport SV, while the carbon rims are wrapped in 285-section front and 305-section rear Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 rubber.

It also comes fitted with a clever suspension system that simultaneously controls the dampers, air springs and the pitch control, eliminating the need for anti-roll bars.

Inside, the SV’s cabin is filled with satin carbon fibre performance seats that vibrate along with the tunes provided by the 1430W Meridian sound system. There’s also a 13.1-inch floating touch-screen running Pivi Pro4 infotainment, integrated Amazon Alexa voice AI, and a range of trim and upholstery options.

The release of the SV also comes as JLR adds the plug-in hybrid P460e to the Range Rover Sport lineup. The P460e comes powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder producing 338kW, which can sprint to 100km/h in 5.5 seconds.

Interestingly, JLR says that the first year of SV sales here in Australia will be limited to “select clients” by invitation only. JLR’s executive director of vehicles, Nick Collins, said:

“New Range Rover Sport SV delivers an optimum blend of supreme performance, unrivalled desireability, capability and refinement. It’s a visceral addition to the Range Rover sport line-up that powerfully demonstrates the world-class expertise of our high-performance specialists.”

Prices for the full 2024 Range Rover Sport lineup can be found below (excluding on-road costs):

SE D250: $143,600

Dynamic SE D300: $156,050

Dynamic HSE D350: $174,000

Dynamic SE P460e: $178,650

Dynamic HSE P460e: $187,500

Autobiography D350: $197,700

SV EDITION ONE P635: $360,800