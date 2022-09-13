Car News SUV Suzuki

2023 Suzuki S-Cross now on sale in Australia from $40,990

Suzuki Australia is launching its new 2023 S-Cross small SUV, sporting a fresh redesign and a repositioning within the lineup that now sees the S-Cross as the company’s flagship SUV.

Prices have jumped a pretty significant $10,000-12,000 over the outgoing S-Cross lineup, however, Suzuki is hoping the addition of AWD as standard and a generous heaping of features will help to win over buyers.

Both variants receive a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine taken from the previous S-Cross, which pushes out 103kW and 220Nm to all four wheels as standard via a six-speed auto.

Fuel economy figures stand at 6.2L/100km on the combined cycle which is more than you’ll find in the previous S-Cross, but that is largely down to the inclusion of an AWD system as standard. The previous FWD version was rated at 5.9L/100km. Suzuki hasn’t provided a 0-100km/h time but we last tested the 2020 model (FWD) in 8.17 seconds.

While the chassis remains unchanged, Suzuki has utilised a new type of sheet metal for the bodywork which features a far more modern front fascia with a large redesigned front grille and a set of LED headlights.

Inside, there’s a revamped cockpit with a new dashboard design housing a 7.0-inch infotainment system in the entry-level variant, while the Prestige gains a larger 9.0-inch infotainment system; both of which pack Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital radio and Bluetooth.

The entry-level S-Cross AllGrip comes riding on 17-inch alloy wheels and receives adaptive cruise control, LED headlights and daytime running lamps, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, fog lights, a rear-view camera and the 7.0-inch multimedia system.

Upgrading to the S-Cross AllGrip Presitge adds a set of 17-inch polished alloys, a surround-view camera, leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof and the larger 9.0-inch infotainment system.

In terms of safety equipment, you’ll find autonomous emergency braking for the first time in the S-Cross platform, as well as lane departure alerts, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, parking sensors and driver fatigue monitoring.

Finally, the 2023 S-Cross lineup is available in six colour finishes, including Cool White, Cosmic Black, Energetic Red, Silky Silver, Sphere Blue, and Titan Dark Grey.

Suzuki’s updated S-Cross lineup is now available for test drives at Suzuki dealerships. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Suzuki S-Cross: $40,990
2023 Suzuki S-Cross Prestige: $44,490

