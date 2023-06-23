Car News Koenigsegg Records

Koenigsegg hits back at Rimac with new 0-400-0 world record (video)

Alexi Falson

The outlandish crew over at Koenigsegg have published video footage of its Regera bettering a recent world record for the fastest sprint to 400km/h and back to a standstill.

The news comes just a few weeks after Rimac snatched 23 world records with its battery-electric hypercar, the Nevera, including a 0-400-0 record in 29.96 seconds that has now taken a tumble.

The Koenigsegg Regera improved upon the time set by the Nevera, with a time of 28.81 seconds, setting a new world record. Koenigsegg says the Regera hit the 400km/h mark in 20.68 seconds, which means it took just 8.13 seconds to wipe off all that speed.

The Rimac Nevera’s recent record saw the battery-electric hypercar sprint to 400km/h in 21.31 seconds, and screeched back to a standstill in 9.28 seconds.

Koenigsegg says all the times have been verified by Racelogic who was in attendance at the Orebro Airport in Sweden, with the Regera riding on a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs; the same rubber the Nevera was running on its record-breaking spree.

As a reminder, the Koenigsegg Regera comes powered by a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 unit which is paired with three electric motors producing a combined 1119kW of power and monstrous 2000Nm of torque.

Koenigsegg is expected to be in the news cycle once again in the near future, with the company making some less-than-subtle hints that the Jesko Absolut will make light work of the Regera’s records.

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

