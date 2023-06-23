Koenigsegg hits back at Rimac with new 0-400-0 world record (video)

The outlandish crew over at Koenigsegg have published video footage of its Regera bettering a recent world record for the fastest sprint to 400km/h and back to a standstill.

The news comes just a few weeks after Rimac snatched 23 world records with its battery-electric hypercar, the Nevera, including a 0-400-0 record in 29.96 seconds that has now taken a tumble.

The Koenigsegg Regera improved upon the time set by the Nevera, with a time of 28.81 seconds, setting a new world record. Koenigsegg says the Regera hit the 400km/h mark in 20.68 seconds, which means it took just 8.13 seconds to wipe off all that speed.

The Rimac Nevera’s recent record saw the battery-electric hypercar sprint to 400km/h in 21.31 seconds, and screeched back to a standstill in 9.28 seconds.

Koenigsegg says all the times have been verified by Racelogic who was in attendance at the Orebro Airport in Sweden, with the Regera riding on a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs; the same rubber the Nevera was running on its record-breaking spree.

As a reminder, the Koenigsegg Regera comes powered by a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 unit which is paired with three electric motors producing a combined 1119kW of power and monstrous 2000Nm of torque.

Koenigsegg is expected to be in the news cycle once again in the near future, with the company making some less-than-subtle hints that the Jesko Absolut will make light work of the Regera’s records.