New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate launches in Europe

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the all-new E-Class Estate, with a styling overhaul, added interior kit and a range of updated mild-hybrid engines headlining the upgrade.

The E-Class Estate’s body has grown over its predecessor, measuring 28mm wider and offering a 22mm longer wheelbase that spans 2961mm in total.

In terms of the styling, the front grille picks up a few black EQ touches for the headlight surrounds and grille, while the rear picks up a set of redesigned taillights.

The larger platform has translated to more interior space inside the E-Class Estate, with the second row offering a generous amount of legroom and a large 615L boot, which drops to 460L in the E300e plug-in hybrid variant.

Inside, the E-Class Estate picks up all the latest kit showcased on the W214 E-Class Sedan, with the option of Mercedes’s MBUX Superscreen that spans the entire dash, and features an augmented reality navigation system.

Mercedes has detailed three mild-hybrid powertrains for the E-Class Estate, kicking off with the E200, E220d and the E300e plug-in hybrid.

The E200’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo pushes out 150kW/320Nm while the E220d’s 2.0-litre turbo-diesel produces 145kW/440Nm, both of which pick up a 48V mild-hybrid system that adds a brief 17kW/205Nm to the mix.

The E300e’s plug-in hybrid pushes out a combined 230kW and 550Nm, which is paired with a large 25.4kWh battery pack that offers up to 113km of all-electric driving.

Economy figures range from 5.0-5.7L/100km in the E2220d, increasing to between 6.7-7.6L/100km in the E200, while the PHEV is rated at just 0.6-0.9L/100km on the WLTP cycle.

Unfortunately, an Australian arrival for the E-Class Estate looks highly unlikely, with Mercedes pointing customers in the direction of the 2024 E-Class sedan, instead, which arrives early next year.