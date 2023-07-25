First-Ever BMW X1 M35i Arrives Packing 233kW/400Nm, Priced at $90,900

BMW has taken the wraps off its first-ever full M Sport treatment for the X1 compact SUV, with the X1 M35i xDrive receiving the company’s most powerful four-cylinder engine to date.

BMW’s baby of the range becomes a fully-fledged warrior with the help of a tune for the turbocharged 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder that now produces 233kW/400Nm, a mighty premium over the 150kW/300Nm you receive in the xDrive20i.

Power upgrades have dropped the M35i’s 0-100km/h sprint to 5.4 seconds, with power thrown to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The X1 M35i’s clever all-wheel-drive system is connected to the chassis control system, and splits power between the front wheels via a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Underneath, the M35i picks up an adaptive M suspension system as standard, while sitting 15mm lower than the standard X1, with a new M sport exhaust system with four outlets at the rear.

BMW is offering the X1 M35i with a set of 385mm front and 330mm rear compound discs made of cast iron and aluminium, with four-piston calipers biting the front and single piston calipers clamping the 20-inch alloys.

On the styling front, the X1 M35i picks up a heap of special touches over the standard X1 xDrive20i, including a new front apron with larger air intakes, aero-inspired mirror caps, a roof spoiler, rear diffuser and updated front grille with M logos on the kidney grille.

Inside, there’s a set of sports seats finished in diamond-quilted Vernasca leather, with the M sport steering wheel also receiving a leather finish.

There’s also the option of M Sport seats finished in Sensatec and Alcantara, with some more Alcantara weaving its way across the dashboard.

The cockpit picks up a range of hexacube aluminium highlights, an anthracite headliner, M Sport door sills and pedals, as well as updated M-specific graphics for the head-up display, curved 10.25-inch infotainment display and the 10.7-inch instrument cluster.

Standard equipment for the X1 M35i xDrive includes dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, roof rails, a powered tailgate lift, 12-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system, a surround-view camera and a long list of safety equipment.

The BMW X1 M35i xDrive is set to arrive on Australian shores by the end of the year, with prices starting from $90,900; a full spec breakdown can be found below.