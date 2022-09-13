2023 Ford Ranger & Everest score 5-star ANCAP safety rating

ANCAP has published results from its latest round of testing, confirming that the latest generation 2023 Ford Ranger and Everest have both received a 5-star safety rating under its strict new testing protocols.

Of the two, the Ford Everest scored slightly higher marks, with 86 per cent for adult occupant protection, 93 per cent for child occupant protection, 74 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 86 per cent for its safety assist technologies.

These results were slightly higher than the Ranger’s scores of 84 per cent and 93 per cent for adult and child protection respectively, 74 per cent for road user protection and 83 per cent for safety assist technologies.

ANCAP says that it recorded “solid scores” for both the Ranger and Everest when put under the frontal-offset, side-impact and far-side impact tests, with “marginal” scores noted for the rear passenger in the frontal impact test.

ANCAP says that its latest round of testing applies to all Everest variants, as well as XL, XLS, XLT, Sport and Wildtrack variants of the Ranger in single-cab, extended-cab and dual-cab configurations. The Ford Ranger Raptor remains untested. ANCAP’s CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“This is good news for fleets, families and tradies, as well as recreational consumers – everyone who uses these models for work and play. A five-star safety rating isn’t an easy achievement, yet it is particularly important when considering the very broad range of uses for the Ranger and Everest.”