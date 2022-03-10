Lexus & MINI top 2022 JD Power Customer Service Index in the USA

Lexus and MINI have taken the top spots in the 2022 JD Power Customer Service Index study in the USA, with authors of the report noting significant staff shortages and supply chain issues presenting a set of ‘unique’ challenges for the industry.

JD Power’s index, now in its 42nd year, ranks manufacturers on things like the quality of their service, service advisors, vehicle pick-up, service facilities and the service initiation. It ranks these based on feedback from 67,185 owners and lessees of 2019-2021 model-year vehicles.

Lexus topped the index for overall customer satisfaction for the premium sector, scoring 897 out of a possible 1000 points. Lexus was followed by Cadillac (880), Porsche (879), Acura (871) and BMW with a score of 866.

MINI just managed to take the top spot for the second consecutive year with a score of 873, followed closely by Buick (872), Mazda (856), Mitsubishi (854), and GMC with 853.

In terms of the low-ranking manufacturers, Alfa Romeo (801), Land Rover (815), Genesis (836), Mercedes-Benz (849) and Volvo (854) rounded out the bottom five for the premium segment.

For mass manufacturers, Chrysler (808), Hyundai (831), Volkswagen (833), Kia (834) and Jeep (834) made up the bottom five for customer service.

Key findings of the report include the fact that supply-chain constraints and staff shortages have increased average service appointment times by one full day for both premium and mass market vehicles.

In spite of the challenges, though, consumers seem pretty happy overall, with an average satisfaction score of 848 out of 1000 from nearly 68,000 responses. VP of Automotive Detail at JD Power, Chris Sutton, said:

“Proactive communication with customers is one solution for dealership to mitigate a disruptively tough situation. Simply implementing text or email alerts can greatly improve customer satisfaction. Letting customers know what is happening at each step along the way, including why it is taking longer to book an appointment or providing any updates in parts delays, can help improve satisfaction.”