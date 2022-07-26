Volvo rolling out over-the-air update adding Apple CarPlay

In some positive news for Volvo owners that use an iPhone, the company has announced that Apple CarPlay support will be added to its vehicles via the latest over-the-air update.

Volvo’s current infotainment system is built on the Android operating system (OS) which is a Google product. It has now been updated for iPhone users with the OTA update kicking off in the UK and most likely coming to Australia in the very near future.

Polestar is also expected to gain Apple CarPlay support with the latest OTA 2.2 software update. The company says that Volvo and Polestar owners will be able to connect their phone via a USB, with no mention of wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity in the release. Volvo’s Sanela Ibrovic said:

“Through over-the-air updates, we can make sure that our customers can enjoy new features quickly and easily. It also means that a new Volvo car is no longer at its finest as it rolls off the factory floor, but keeps improving as we launch additional updates.”

Volvo is no stranger to over-the-air updates for its connected vehicles, with the release of a significant update adding more potential range for its battery-electric vehicles last October. It was followed by another in April.