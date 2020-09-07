Video: Second trailer for ‘No Time To Die’ 007 film released

A nice big trailer for the upcoming Bond 007 film, called No Time To Die, has been released. It gives us a glimpse of some of the edge-of-your-seat car chase scenes featured in the movie.

The new instalment will feature Land Rover’s all-new Defender, as previously outlined. James Bond’s legendary Aston Martin DB5 will also make a return, and it looks like there will be special appearances by the Aston Matin DBS Superleggera and Valhalla, and a 1990s Maserati.

No Time To Die was originally set to hit cinemas in April, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays. Now, the movie is scheduled to debut in November. Check out the latest trailer below for some of the thrilling action.