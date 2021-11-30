Computer games Cool Videos Feed Drift Interest Nissan

Video: Can a gamer tame a 671kW S15 Silvia drift car in real life?

In the past, we’ve seen some of the world’s best simulator drivers translate their virtual skills into the real-world with varying degrees of success. While some succeed, others have struggled to deal with the violent and visceral driving experience.

This is where today’s subject comes into the equation, a bloke named Rhys Tatterson, who recently took out the 2021 Drift Masters Virtual Championship, and was given the opportunity of a lifetime shortly after.

Tatterson was invited to test out his digital skills in a very tangible way, with the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Drift Masters European championship-winning S15 Nissan Silvia that pushes out no less than 671kW to the rear wheels.

After a few smokey hot laps and instructions from champion drifter, Piotr Wiecek, Tatterson strapped into the driver’s seat and somehow managed to look cool as a cucumber.

We’d highly encourage you to watch the full clip to gain full context, however, if you’re strapped for time, Rhys heads out for his first stint in the heavily-modified Silvia at the 7:35 mark.

