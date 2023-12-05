Vehicle Sales Set to Smash Records in 2023, Ford Ranger Tops November Charts

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

New vehicle sales here in Australia are set to hit record-breaking highs as Aussies snap up more new cars than ever before, though initial forecasts aren’t as optimistic for next year.

The news comes as the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) publishes its latest VFacts report, detailing 112,141 deliveries to Australians for November, 2023, a 17.9 per cent increase in new cars sold over the same point last year. That brings the total of new vehicles sold here in Australia to more than 1.1 million year-to-date, with no less than six of the past seven months being the highest on record.

Looking forward, though, FCAI Chief, Tony Weber expects that the cost-of-living crunch will play a key role in 2024’s sale figures which are anticipated to have less steam than we saw in 2023.

Highlights of the most recent sales figures show that the Ford Ranger topped sales charts in November, with 6301 vehicles sold, followed by the Toyota HiLux, Isuzu D-Max, Tesla Model Y and the Toyota Prado.

Ford Ranger – 6301 Toyota HiLux – 5901 Isuzu D-MAX – 3692 Tesla Model Y – 3151 Toyota Prado – 3090 Toyota RAV4 – 2449 Toyota LandCruiser – 2423 Mitsubishi Outlander – 2381 Mazda CX-5 – 2256 MG ZS – 2047

In terms of outright sales for the year, Toyota remains atop the leaderboard once again, amassing a 17.5 per cent share of the market, more than double that of its nearest rivals Mazda and Ford. Interestingly, electric vehicle specialist, Tesla, remains firmly entrenched in the top 10 manufacturers list after securing high volumes of the Model Y and Model 3 to sell Down Under that at one point saw the manufacturer post year-on-year increases just under 4000 per cent. Zooming out, the wider battery-electric vehicle segment has posted year-to-date sales charts nearly three-times as high as the same point in 2022.

All up, 80,446 battery electric vehicles have been delivered up to November, 2023, a massive increase over the 28,326 EVs that had been sold to Aussies by November, 2022.

Electric vehicles represented 7.7 per cent of sales in November, 2023 while making up a 7.2 per cent share of new vehicles sold in Australia. “This is an extraordinary result in what is now likely to be an extraordinary record-breaking year,” says the FCAI’s Chief, Tony Weber.

“Another record-breaking month underscores the dynamic and competitive nature of Australia’s automotive landscape, showcasing the wide array of choices available to consumers.”

“The automotive sector remains a testament to the resilience and adaptability of both industry players and consumers alike,” Weber concluded.