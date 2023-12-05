Suzuki Re-Opens Orders For Automatic Jimny 3-Door, Arrives 2024

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Suzuki Australia has confirmed that the three-door Jimny automatic will be returning to Australian shores, with the company’s order book now open for the first deliveries slater in 2024.

Suzuki says that “due to increased production opportunities in 2024” that it has managed to secure additional allocations of the very in-demand Jimny three-door for ravenous Aussie buyers. The news comes after Suzuki paused orders for the Jimny three door with an automatic transmission back in January, while announcing a limited run of 500 units back in September.

Staggeringly, that 500-unit allocation was gobbled up by Aussies looking for an automatic Jimny in just five hours.

Fast-forward a few months later and we’ve had the confirmation that the launch of added stock of the Jimny with an automatic transmission will coincide with the arrival of the larger, five-door Jimny XL. In its latest release, Suzuki has not confirmed just how limited Jimny three-door automatic stock is, so if you’re interested – you might want to act quickly.

“Whilst back orders are still reaching as far as the second half of 2024, we have managed to secure incremental volume that will allow us to flick the switch back on for the Auto transmission in Jimny,” says Suzuki Australia’s GM, Michael Pachota.

“This ties in perfectly with the exciting launch of the Jimny XL today to complete our total product offering of the Suzuki Jimny for Australia in 2024.”