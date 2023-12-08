Suzuki Confirms 2024 Arrival for Next-Gen Swift Hatchback in Australia

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Suzuki has confirmed that its latest generation Swift hatchback will be making its way to Australian shores in 2024, though it’s yet to be known whether it’ll come packing a hybrid powertrain when it does arrive.

The confirmation comes just a few weeks after the fourth-generation Swift range was shown – technically in concept form – at the latest Japan Mobility Show, though the production version has since proven to be an identical vehicle. Shortly after the event, Suzuki detailed its MY24 Swift range for the domestic market in Japan with a total of three powertrains – two of which featured some mild-hybrid tech.

The base Swift picks up a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol unit paired with a CVT automatic and a mild hybrid that produces 60kW of power and 108Nm of the twisty stuff, while higher-ranking members pick up all-wheel drive systems.

There’s also a non-hybrid powertrain option for the Swift over in Japan, so we’ll have to wait and see which engine mix will make its way to Australia next year, though Suzuki’s release notes “excellent fuel efficiency achieved by the newly developed engine,” so the chances are high. Aside from the engine lineup, major upgrades for the MY24 Swift range include a revamped and much more mature interior design that hosts a larger 9.0-inch infotainment display replacing the outgoing 7.0-inch unit.

There’s also a tonne of safety equipment over the current Swift, with the fourth-gen Swift picking up forward and reverse AEB braking with cyclist, pedestrian and motorcyclist detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and adaptive cruise control. Features and specifications for Australian-bound Swifts are yet to be confirmed, though we know that the range does come packing features like heated seats, climate control, a surround-view camera and a dashcam over in Japan.

We’ll keep you updated when we’ve got any pricing, powertrain or specification details confirmed for the MY24 Suzuki Swift here in Australia. “With its rich heritage of performance, reliability and style, the Swift has consistently set benchmarks in the automotive industry,” says Suzuki’s Australian GM, Michael Pachota.

“As we introduce the latest model, we’ll proudly carry forward the legacy of its nameplate which symbolises fun, innovation and a commitment to delivering an exceptional driving experience.”