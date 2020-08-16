Subaru production timeline confirms all-new WRX in Q3 2021?

The timing for some of Subaru’s key upcoming models may have been inadvertently revealed in a purported production timeline, including potential confirmation for the next-gen 2022 Subaru WRX to debut by the third quarter of 2021.

The image surfaced on Twitter earlier in the week, posted up by AutoGuide. It shows what looks to be some kind of Subaru presentation, with a slide showing a timeline for when production is set to start for some upcoming models.

Strangely, the image has since been pulled offline. This could throw some doubts in regards to the image’s legitimacy, however, the timing of the models indicated does seem plausible to us. For example, the next model to go into production is set to be the new XV, called the Crosstrek in other markets.

Subaru revealed a major update for the XV in June, bringing in a 2.5-litre engine option for a new Sport variant. The model refresh also brought in some styling tweaks inside and out, and Subaru’s latest EyeSight Drive Assist Technology for all models. According to the timeline, production will commence during the third quarter of this year, which seems perfectly reasonable to us.

Onto some more exciting stuff, the BRZ ‘FMC’ (full model change) is set to go into production during the second quarter of 2021. The new model will again be a pair-up with Toyota and its 86. A prototype was spotted for the first time in the USA last week, perhaps signally the start of on-road testing and development. Concrete details are thin but it’s understood it will feature a 2.4-lite naturally aspirated flat-four producing around 160-170kW.

Obviously the big one on the list is the all-new WRX, mentioned in the slide as ‘FMC’ as well. It’s set to go into production during the third quarter of 2021. And it’s about time, really. The current VA series Subaru WRX has been around since 2014. This debuted when it was separated from the Impreza. Even the Impreza has since moved on and is now based on the advanced Subaru Global Platform which now underpins everything from the XV, Liberty, to the Forester – but not the WRX.

The next-gen model is likely to switch to the fresher platform, although it isn’t expected to look much like the Impreza. Official confirmation is yet to be announced by Subaru but the company’s latest 2.4-litre ‘FA24F’ turbo flat-four engine will probably provide the power. This engine debuted with the latest Liberty/Legacy (not yet available in Australia), where it develops 194W and 376Nm.

Even though the current WRX’s 2.0-litre turbo ‘FA20’ engine already generates 197kW and 350Nm, the lift in torque from the 2.4 could help to improve cross country performance as well as overall efficiency. There is also the chance Subaru might tweak the engine for the WRX.

In related news, a brochure for the all-new 2021 Levorg leaked recently (above), showing a flash exterior and a new interior. Inside is a massive portrait-style touch-screen, which is very likely to be introduced with the next WRX as well. The current Levorg and WRX share the same (old) platform and interior, and front end styling. The brochure image above could give us some decent clues in regards to the design of the next WRX.

Next up on the timeline is something simply described as a “Subaru EV”. This could be the company’s first fully electric model, having only recently stepped into the hybrid game with the XV and Forester Hybrid. This was probably only a matter of time as Subaru has previously announced a goal for all of its models to feature electrification by the middle of 2030.

In announcing that ambition, back in January, Subaru also confirmed it is planning an electric crossover which will be co-developed with Toyota. It said the model would hit the market before 2025. According to this timeline, an EV will enter production during the second quarter of 2022.

During the third quarter of 2022 it looks like Subaru is planning to commence production of the next-generation WRX STI. Obviously this will be based on the upcoming WRX. We’ve heard rumours that it will come with a boosted version of the FA24F turbo as well. With bespoke STI components, it could develop up to 270-300kW.

Lastly, it looks like the next-gen Impreza and XV will commence production during the start of 2023. It is very early to speculate the detailed specifics, but hybrid power is probably a given.

Now, we must reiterate we don’t know if this timeline is completely legitimate. Subaru hasn’t provided any official information on the cars mentioned so far. But to us the timing does seem plausible.