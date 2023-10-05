Skoda Confirms 2024 Arrival for Enyaq EV with ‘RS’ Performance Flagship in Australia

Skoda has confirmed that its all-new battery-electric Enyaq SUV, including the performance Enyaq RS will be arriving on Australian shores in the middle of 2024 as the company moves to an electrified lineup globally. Skoda is yet to confirm any pricing or specification details for Enyaq models coming to Australia, though is keen to drum up excitement for the performance flagship.

The base Enyaq 85 kicks out 210kW of power and 545Nm of torque from its single, rear-mounted electric motor, with the 0-100km/h sprint rated at 6.7 seconds.

The Enyaq 85 offers up to 576km of range on the WLTP test cycle.

The Enyaq range will be topped by the Enyaq RS, which kicks out 210kW of power and 679Nm of torque that helps it silently hit the 100km/h mark in 5.5 seconds, making it the most powerful Skoda to date. The pursuit of pace comes at the expense of range figures, though, with the Enyaq RS rated at around 547km per charge.

Both variants will come equipped with DC fast-charging up to 175kW, bringing the pack from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30-minutes.

Interestingly, Skoda was able to set a new drifting world record with the Enyaq earlier this year, setting a new benchmark for the longest single continuous drift on ice of more than 7000m.

Pricing and a full list of specifications for the Enyaq range here in Australia will be offered up ahead of its arrival in July, 2024. “Both the 210kW and 250kW Enyaq are the most powerful Skoda models we have ever offered, while delivering the longest electric vehicle driving range in the electric medium SUV segment,” says Skoda’s head of Marketing, Kieran Merrigan.

“Skoda customers are also among the most discerning and progressive in the market, and the Australian love affair with RS badged product continues.”

“Together, this tells us that our performance and technology flagship, as an appealing SUV, will be warmly welcomed in the market from mid next year.”