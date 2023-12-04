Revamped MY24 Jeep Wrangler Arriving in April, New Four-Cylinder Replaces V6

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Jeep says that the first examples of its revamped MY24 Wrangler range will be arriving in dealerships in April, complete with the addition of a new entry-level Wrangler variant.

When it arrives, the MY24 Jeep Wrangler range will be split into four main variants, with the new Sport S variant replacing the current Night Eagle entry-point to the range, buoyed by the Overland and both two- and four-door variants of the range-topping Rubicon. Jeep’s updated Wrangler lineup comes boasting a revised styling package headlined by the revised front grille and new wheel designs.

The front grille’s iconic seven-slot grille now features metallic bezels, a body-coloured surround and some black textured slots, while the slots themselves have been shrunk down to help improve cooling to the all-new four-pot lurking beneath the bonnet. While the styling tweaks are nice, the main event for the updated MY24 Jeep Wrangler range is no doubt the addition of a new 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that replaces the outgoing 3.6-litre V6.

The unit produces 200kW of power and 400Nm of torque and while Jeep is yet to confirm fuel economy figures for the Wrangler’s new four-pot, it’s safe to assume some fairly significant efficiency gains over the V6’s 9.7 – 10L/100km figures. Underneath, the Wrangler retains its dirt-munching underpinnings with its five-link front and rear suspension, Dana solid front and rear axles and a two-speed transfer case, while the range-topping Rubicon picks up a next-gen HD Dana 44 full-float rear axle.

The full-float rear axle can separate the wheel hub from the axle shaft for improved lateral force camber compliance, and joins the likes of the Rock-Trac 4×4 system, locking front & rear differentials and electronic front sway bar disconnect.

To help out with efficiency gains, the 2024 Wrangler lineup receives more high-strength aluminium for its body-on-frame design, with steel control arms, steel track bars and tuned shock absorbers.

The company is yet to confirm pricing and specification details for the MY24 Wrangler here in Australia, though we do have some key highlights headed for each variant. The entry-level Wrangler Sport S comes riding on 17-inch alloys and receives a 12.3-inch infotainment display, ambient LED interior lighting, cloth upholstery with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, a fabric dash panel and ‘normal duty’ suspension package.

Upgrading to the Wrangler Overland adds a set of 18-inch alloys, power-adjustable seats, an anti-spin DANA M220 rear axle, black side mirrors, McKinley seats and a soft spare tyre cover.

Finally, the range-topping Wrangler Rubicon picks up a performance suspension package, HD Dana 44 full-float rear axle, Nappa leather upholstery with a premium wrapped dash and the forward-facing TrailCam. We’ll be sure to update you when we’ve had pricing and specifications confirmed by Jeep ahead of the MY24 Wrangler’s official arrival in April.