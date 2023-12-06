Renault Megane E-Tech Arrives in Australia with Five-Star ANCAP Safety Rating

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Renault says that buyers need not wait any longer for its battery-electric hatch, with the Megane E-Tech arriving in Australia right now, complete with a recent five-star ANCAP safety tick.

The Megane E-Tech was first revealed back in late 2021, with Renault claiming it as the “GTI of electric vehicles” and opening up the order books back in August for the battery-electric hatch priced at $64,990 before on-road costs. Since then, ANCAP has given the Megane E-Tech full safety marks, reporting scores of 85% for adult protection, 88% for child protection, 65% for vulnerable road user protection and 80% for safety assist.

As a reminder, the Renault Megane E-Tech comes powered by a single electric motor producing 160kW of power and 300Nm of torque and sprints to 100km/h from a standstill in a claimed 7.4 seconds. The Megane E-Tech weighs in at 1652kg and measures 4200mm long, 1768mm wide, 1500mm tall, has a wheelbase spanning 2685mm and boot space figures of 440L expanding to 1332L with the rear seats folded.

Juice for the electric motor comes supplied by a 60kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers 454km of driving range on the WLTP test cycle and a claimed efficiency rate of 156Wh/100km.

The battery pack supports DC fast charging up to 130kW, which brings the pack from 15-80 per cent in a claimed 30 minutes, while a full charge with a 7.4kW charging point takes just north of nine hours. Standard equipment for the Megane E-Tech includes 20-inch alloys, adaptive LED headlights with dynamic turn signals, recycled cloth upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 9.0-inch infotainment display, a rear-view camera with parking sensors and a wireless charging pad.

On the safety equipment front, the Megane E-Tech picks up autonomous braking with junction, pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alerts with rear autonomous braking, blind-spot monitoring, driver attention alerts and lane-keep assist.

Renault says the Megane E-Tech is “arriving in Australia now,” so if you’re keen, head over to your nearest dealership. “We’re delighted that ANCAP has recognised Renault’s continued commitment to safety with the all-new Renault Megane E-Tech,” says Renault Australia’s GM, Glen Sealey.

“Not only does it come with a host of passive, active and advanced driver assistance systems, the Megane E-Tech also benefits from Renault’s unique global safety initiative: Human First,” he added.