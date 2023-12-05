RB19 Beats Ferrari 499P & Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 for Competition Car of the Year

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Red Bull’s all-conquering RB19 has taken out the Competition Car of the Year Award at the Autosport Awards overnight, beating out the likes of the Le Mans-winning Ferrari 499P, Jaguar I-Type 6 and the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

For those that missed the Formula 1 action this year, the RB19 played a pivotal role in Red Bull securing both a one-two finish in the 2023 season driver’s standings, as well as a blow-out in the constructor’s championship. Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT finished the 2023 season with 860 points under its belt, more than doubling the points of its nearest rival, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 who scored 409 points, just in front of Ferrari with 406 points.

All up, the RB19 took out line honours at 21 of a total 22 races in the 2023 season, cementing its reputation as the flagship race package in the world’s premiere motorsport.

While Toyota took out last year’s award for the Rally Car of the Year, that same award has been amalgamated into the wider Racing Car of the Year award for 2023. The most recent award marks the seventh time Red Bull has taken the award for Competition Car of the Year.

“I do all the simulator work with these guys for the past five years and there’s just nothing like it,” said Formula E World Champion, Jake Dennis, “you try to brace yourself when braking and you just can’t prepare for it.”

Dennis added that “the day in the car was the best day I’ve had – the simulator hours aren’t the most entertaining but it all pays off,” he added.