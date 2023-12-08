Prices Confirmed for All-New Ford Transit Custom, Arrives Q2 2024

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Ford has confirmed pricing for its all-new Ford Transit Custom range of cargo vans, with prices kicking off from $55,990 for the range set to arrive in the second quarter of 2024.

Ford is bringing two variants of the MY23.75 Transit Custom range to Australia, including the entry-level Trend SWB Van and the Trend LWB which is priced at $56,990 before on-road costs. Both members of the Transit Custom range come powered by the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo-diesel that kicks out 125kW of power and 390Nm of torque which is paired with an eight-speed automatic and returns fuel economy figures of 8.0L/100km on the combined cycle.

Underneath, the Transit Custom picks up a major suspension upgrade, with the rear receiving independent rear suspension over the previous leaf spring arrangement.

Inside, the floor is positioned lower than the previous Transit to help out with loading and unloading cargo, while the ride height itself sits below 2-meters to enable easy access into covered carparks and loading bays. There’s a new access step to help climb into the load compartment, while the front of the cabin features a new flat floor design, with the front suspension struts moving further forward to improve leg room.

Ford says that the independent suspension hardware, combined with the lighter kerb weight will make it far more civilised on the road while upgrading its braked towing capacity up to 2,500kg in both short- and long-wheelbase variants. Payload figures for the Transit Custom SWB stand at 1,269kg which drop to 1,223kg in the LWB Transit Custom.

The SWB’s load length stretches 3,050mm in total, growing to 3,450mm in the LWB Transit Custom, while cargo capacity figures stand at 6.8m3 in the LWB, dropping to 5.8m3 in the Transit Custom SWB.

In terms of tech, you’ll find a rear-view camera with 180-degree field of view, as well as a new 13-inch touchscreen infotainment display powered by Ford’s SYNC 4 system, a 12-inch partial digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging and a 5G embedded modem. On the safety equipment front, the MY23.75 Transit Custom range picks up adaptive cruise control, forward and reverse AEB breaking with junction assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, new roof-mounted airbags and parking sensors.

Ford is keeping optional extras to a minimum for the Transit Custom range, with a set of dual side load doors with no windows priced at $1,000, while a choice of 58 SVO paint finishes is priced at $1,400.

Frozen White is the only no-cost colour option, while Agate Black, Magnetic and Moondust Silver are priced at $700. “Businesses both big and small will be able to purchase the all-new Transit Custom with confidence, knowing Ford engineers have worked hard to incorporate practical, purposeful features to help them get the job done,” says Ford Australia’s President & CEO, Andrew Birkic.

“With the new award-winning Transit Custom, we’re continuing to deliver on our promise of offering our customers the best possible commercial vehicles, whether they’re after a van, a pick-up truck or a full-size truck,” he added.