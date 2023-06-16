Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe PHEV arriving in August, priced at $129,950
Jeep has added its first-ever plug-in hybrid variant to the Grand Cherokee lineup here in Australia, with the 4xe sitting atop the range, priced from...
MG Cyberster set for Goodwood Hill Climb debut
Onlookers at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed will be treated to the global launch of MG’s radical Cyberster sports car, which the company has...
Mazda in discussions with Panasonic for lithium-ion battery supply
Mazda says that it is one step closer to securing a medium- to long-term partnership with electronics giant, Panasonic, as it looks to ramp-up sales...
2023 Audi SQ8 TFSI review (video)
Audi's answer to the large coupe-style SUV category comes with some serious credentials, as it is underpinned by the same platform that lays the foundations...
Lamborghini: Synthetic fuels a “way out” for keeping combustion alive
Lamborghini is heavily relying on synthetic fuels and is hoping the technology can prolong the destiny of its internal combustion engines. As laws and restrictions...
MY24 Range Rover Evoque update gains styling tweaks and added tech
JLR has taken the wraps off its updated Range Rover Evoque lineup, with the company sticking by its existing powertrains but adding a revised styling...
McMurty Speirling production car set for Goodwood Reveal
McMurty says that a production version of the radical Speirling track machine will be making its way to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with 100...
Hyundai aims for 2 million EVs annually by 2030, IONIQ 5 N reveal confirmed
Hyundai Motor Company has revealed its financial plans for an accelerated electric vehicle portfolio during its '2023 CEO Investor Day' in Seoul, while confirming a...