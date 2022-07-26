Porsche tops 2022 JD Power APEAL study, BMW X6 highest-ranked model

Porsche has taken the overall honours in the 2022 JD Power US Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) study, with the results showing that for the first time since 2014 overall customer satisfaction has declined.

Battery electric vehicles have closed the gap when it comes to overall satisfaction compared with their internal combustion-powered counterparts, it seems. JD Power says this is primarily due to rising fuel costs, with owners caring about fuel economy more than ever before.

In terms of overall brand finishes, Porsche took out the top spot with a score of 888, while BMW took out the award for the highest-ranking individual model with its X6 SUV.

The Genesis G80 took out the award of the highest-ranking premium mid-size car, while the MINI Clubman outranked the VW Golf for the compact segment, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS topped the large premium market.

The Hyundai Palisade took out the upper mid-size SUV award, with the Mercedes-Benz GLA taking out the compact segment, and the Kia EV6 being awarded the highest-ranking compact SUV.

The Porsche 911 was ranked the best sports car, with the MINI Cooper awarded the best compact sports car for performance, execution and layout.

While the study shows that satisfaction for fuel economy and range figures was higher overall for internal combustion vehicle owners, battery-electric vehicles closed to just seven points – on a scale of 1000.

Having said that, electric vehicle owners still reported comparatively lower scores when it came to recharging times and range figures of their EV experience, with the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Kia EV6 topping the list for the segment.

Other key findings of the report include the fact that premium brands have a widening emotional appeal to buyers, which now stands at 31 points between the two, showing that more buyers are making a decision with their hearts rather than their heads.

This year’s APEAL study was based on responses from 84,165 new 2022 model-year vehicle owners, surveyed after 90 days of ownership. It ran from February 2022 through May 2022.