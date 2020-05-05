PerformanceDrive undergoing maintenance

May 5, 2020
Car News

PerformanceDrive is currently undergoing major under-the-skin maintenance and is migrating to a robust Amazon server. Unfortunately this means we can’t publish new reports until it’s complete.

We’re working hard and hopefully everything will be up and running as usual (only stronger) by the end of this week. We have plenty of new stories and some new reviews/videos ready to go. Apologies for the inconvenience. We appreciate your patience.

Related Articles

BMW X7 previewed undergoing all-terrain testing (video)BMW X7 previewed undergoing all-terrain testing (video) August 13, 2018
Kia e-Niro spotted in Australia, undergoing local testingKia e-Niro spotted in Australia, undergoing local testing March 7, 2020
PerformanceDrive's Top 10 Cars of 2019PerformanceDrive's Top 10 Cars of 2019 January 22, 2020

PerformanceDrive

PerformanceDrive is an Australian automotive website driven by a team of passionate car enthusiasts and seasoned automotive journalists. We get behind the wheel of all types of cars from performance, luxury and sports vehicles to 4WDs, work utes and family sedans, allowing us to deliver a unique, unbiased opinion on everything from handling and power to comfort and economy.

Buy a new car





Stay In Touch

© 2019 PerformanceDrive