Oscar Piastri Wins Autosport Rookie of the Year Award for the Third Time

Australia’s own Oscar Piastri has taken out the Rookie of the Year Award at the most recent Autosport, a feat made more impressive by the fact it’s his third time clinching the title as one of the world’s best up-and-coming drivers.

That’s right – the 22-year-old from Melbourne previously secured the award of Rookie of the Year back in 2020 after a blistering F3 season and once again in 2021 after finishing in first place with Prema Racing. The most recent Rookie of the Year Award came after Piastri’s extremely strong debut season in the world’s premiere motorsport, Formula 1, that saw him finish the season in ninth-place with 97 points.

Piastri’s highlights of the 2023 F1 season saw him take out a sprint win in Qatar followed by a second place finish on Sunday.

Piastri also scored a third-place finish at the Japanese Grand Prix at the iconic Suzuka Circuit, fourth-place in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone and fifth-place finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Piastri beat out the likes of William’s F1 rookie, Logan Sargeant, F3 champion, Gabriel Bortoleto and Alpha Tuari’s Liam Lawson who stood in for Daniel Ricciardo for five races this season.

“Thank you very much to everyone who voted for me,” Piastri said, adding that “it’s been a remarkable year after such a great turnaround for the team after a tough start, culminating in the sprint victory in Qatar.”