Opel GSe ElektroMOD concept celebrates 50 years of Manta

May 20, 2021
Car News, Concepts, Electric, Opel

In one of the more unique stories this week, Opel is celebrating 50 years of its iconic 1970s Manta coupe with a special electrified restomod project, called the GSe ElektroMOD, that retains a manual transmission.

It has been designed as a one-off celebration of the 1970s coupe, fitted with an electric motor and four-speed manual gearbox. Opel has thrown out the ‘70s-era four-cylinder powertrain in favour of a 108kW electric motor that pushes out 225Nm of torque, with power supplied by a 31kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Even more interesting than the power for this pint-sized coupe is the fact that Opel has designed it with a manual transmission, allowing the driver to shift, or move the transmission into fourth gear for automatic driving.

Opel says the powertrain and battery pack is good for 200km range on a single charge, with a full-charge taken care of in four hours thanks to its 9kWh on-board charger.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The styling of Opel’s Manta GSe features the company’s new Pixel-Vizor front end aesthetic, as well as LED headlights, three-dimensional LED taillights, and a front grille that has pixels built into it that allow the driver to display custom messages like “I am on a zero e-mission”. We expect real-world drivers will likely choose to display more colourful messages.

Regardless, the two-tone paint finish of the exterior, with fluro yellow and black, combined with special 17-inch Ronal alloys strikes a beautiful balance between ‘70s design flare and modern characteristics.

Inside, there’s a very bare cockpit that features a black and yellow Alcantara-lined upholstery, two digital displays – one 10-inch and one 12-inch unit – as well as a modern sound system supplied by Marshall.

Opel says that by 2024, both Vauxhall and Opel will offer an electrified variant across their entire range of vehicles in order to meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

Tags

Related Articles

UK tech company WEVC plans Porsche 356-inspired EV
UK tech company WEVC plans Porsche 356-inspired EV
2021 Nissan Qashqai previewed, gets range-extender EV option
2021 Nissan Qashqai previewed, gets range-extender EV option
Porsche Australia confirms special edition for 70th anniversary
Porsche Australia confirms special edition for 70th anniversary
McLaren Artura specs confirmed; 500kW, 0-200km/h in 8.3
McLaren Artura specs confirmed; 500kW, 0-200km/h in 8.3

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.