MY24 Subaru BRZ Pricing Confirmed, Sportier tS Joins the Lineup at $48,690

Subaru has confirmed pricing and specifications for its updated MY24 BRZ lineup, with the new tS performance flagship variant joining the range priced at $48,690 before on-road costs.

In total, Subaru is offering the MY24 BRZ range in three trim levels, each with their choice of a manual or automatic transmission, bringing the total number of BRZ variants to six. Prices start from $43,790 for the entry-level BRZ Coupe with a manual transmission and rise up to $44,490 for the BRZ Coupe automatic, while the BRZ Coupe S is priced at $45,090 and $46,090 for manual and automatic variants, respectively.

That equates to price rises of around $3500 for the base model manual and Coupe S manual, while automatic variants are around $700 more than last year’s lineup, though most variants have received a major safety equipment upgrade to help soften the price-hike blow. The all-new BRZ tS performance is billed as the most hardcore and dynamic BRZ to date, and receives a host of special touches from the company’s STI team.

Performance upgrades for the tS include a set of STI-tuned dampers for both the front and rear, upgraded Brembo brakes with gold four-piston front callipers and two-piston rear callipers gripping larger rotors with upgraded pads.

The BRZ tS comes riding on a set of bespoke 18-inch alloys finished in dark grey metallic which come wrapped in Michelin Pilot 4 rubber measuring 215/40. On the styling front, the tS receives special badges, crystal black door mirrors and a shark fin antenna.

Step inside and the BRZ tS receives Bordeaux and black Ultrasuede and leather upholstery with STI embossed front seats, an STI push start button and an exclusive instrument cluster.

The MY24 BRZ range, including the tS, remains powered by the same 2.4-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder pushing out 174kW of power and 250Nm of torque to the rear wheels. As we reported earlier in the year, Subaru has added a number of key active safety features to manual variants of the MY24 BRZ range, which now receives the company’s EyeSight driver assist tech as standard.

That means that even the entry-level BRZ Coupe manual picks up forward and reverse autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alerts and lane-sway warnings and lead vehicle start alerts.

Standard equipment lists for the rest of the range remain unchanged, with the exception of Subaru equipping manual variants with its EyeSight safety suite. That means entry-level MY24 BRZ Coupe variants receive a set of 18-inch alloys, LED headlights and daytime running lamps, cloth upholstery with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

Stepping up to the BRZ S adds leather upholstery with heated front seats.

Subaru says that the first examples of the MY24 BRZ and the BRZ tS will be touching down on Australian shores in January, 2024. “The BRZ has earned a reputation as a driver’s car thanks to its superb engineering,” says Subaru Australia’s Managing Director, Blair Read.

“We are therefore excited to add to the BRZ offering for Australian drivers with the best performing and handling BRZ ever with the tS.”