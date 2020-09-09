MY2021 Land Rover Defender update adds 3.0L inline-6 diesel

Following the launch of Jaguar Land Rover’s new 3.0-litre turbo-diesel inline-six engine in the 2021 Range Rover, the unit is now being introduced in the new Defender for MY2021.

The engine follows the same naming structure as the existing four-cylinder diesel options, with the existing D200 and D240 units replaced by D200 and D250 for 2021. Confused? Well, the outgoing D200 used a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, however, the new D200 gets the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel inline-six. It produces 147kW and 500Nm, up from 147kW and 430Nm in the four-cylinder.

Moving up, the new D250 replaces the D240. Out is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder and in is a different tune for the new 3.0-litre unit. It produces 183kW and 570Nm, up from 177kW and 430Nm. Both of these updated variant levels feature mild-hybrid technology to boost fuel economy and reduce emissions.

Speaking of which, the new D200 offers a fuel consumption average of 8.6L/100km while the D250 is rated at 8.8L/100km. Across the 0-100km/h sprint, the D200 in the short wheelbase Defender 90 takes a claimed 9.8 seconds, while the D250 takes 8.0 seconds (8.3 seconds for the 110 body style).

At the top of the diesel range is the D300. Using the same 3.0-litre engine, drivers can utilise an impressive 220kW and 650Nm. This translates to a 0-100km/h time of just 6.7 seconds in the Defender 90 and 7.0 seconds in the 110. Fuel economy is rated at 8.8L/100km on the WLTP combined cycle.

Also new for the MY2021 update is an X-Dynamic pack option that buyers can specify on most models. This is available on both the 90 and 110, adding a range of exterior and interior enhancements. The exterior adds Silicon Satin front and rear skid plates, satin black recovery points at the back, and alloy wheels in satin dark grey/gloss black.

Inside, the X-Dynamic pack brings in illuminated sill plates, Robustek seat trim in two-tone finish, and special badges. Customers can choose from a range of interior colours, including Windsor leather in Ebony and Acorn, or Lunar, and Ebony Morzine for the headlining, with Eiger grey satin for the door handles.

All MY2021 versions now come with blind-spot assist, clear exit monitor, rear collision monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control as standard. This builds on the standard kit of the MY2020, which includes a surround-view parking camera, lane keep assist, and wade sensing technology, among other things.

The MY2021 Land Rover Defender is on sale now priced from $71,500 for the base petrol 90, and from $74,500 for the base petrol 110. See below for the full price list (excludes on-road costs). Deliveries in Australia are scheduled to commence from February next year.