Mountune announces 268kW tune kit for 2021 Ford Focus ST

UK tuning outfit, Mountune, has launched a new upgrade kit for the current Mk4 Ford Focus ST, adding a heap of power to the already hot, hot hatch’s power output.

Mountune says its latest power upgrade kit, known as the m365, raises the Focus ST’s 2.3-litre turbo engine’s power output from 206kW/420Nm to 268kW/560Nm, adding a total of 62kW/140Nm to the mix. This is done through a Bluetooth OBD dongle and smartphone app that allows the driver to increase the power output whenever the mood strikes.

The m365 builds upon where Mountune’s previous upgrade kit, the m330, left off, with the company offering significant discounts for those that have already installed the m330 kit to their Focus ST. For new buyers, the m365 kit will set you back £689, while those with the m330 will pay just £99 for the update to the latest performance kit.

Mountune is also offering a new 3-inch high-flow downpipe with a sports catalyst and new particulate filter that reduces exhaust back pressure without increasing the overall emissions. The company says its kit has undergone a rigorous testing phase to ensure any Focus ST fitted with the m365 will pass inspections in the future.

Opting for the 3-inch high-flow downpipe adds £575 to the price tag, while a Sport GPF and panel filter come with a £525 and £49.50 price tag, respectively. Mountune’s managing director, David Mountain, said:

“What we have done with this m365 upgrade kit is to fully optimise the calibration with our newly engineered low-back pressure exhaust hardware – this means maximum performance is available throughout the rev-range and it’s now a seriously fast car, which is also great fun to drive.”

Mountune’s performance upgrade for the Mk4 Ford Focus ST is available for purchase now via the company’s website.