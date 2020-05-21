Mercedes-Benz GLB now on sale in Australia from $59,900

Prices and specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB have been announced for Australia this week, as the first deliveries prepare to roll in later this month. It comes in as a unique seven-seat model for the small premium SUV class, sitting in as an SUV-like cousin to the B-Class.

Three variants are confirmed for Australia; the GLB 200, GLB 250, and the AMG GLB 35. All are based on the same MFA2 platform that underpins the B-Class (and A-, CLA-, and GLA-class), however, the GLB is 100mm longer than the B-Class overall. This helps to optimise space for three rows of seats inside.

Mercedes says the third row provides a “comfortable position” for passengers that are up to 168cm tall. The third row features all of the usual safety equipment as the other rows as well, such as retractable headrests, side window airbags, and ISOFIX child seat anchor points (four in total).

Powering the entry GLB 200 is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine that produces 120kW and 250Nm. It comes matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto with front-wheel drive. Mercedes claims 0-100km/h comes up in 9.1 seconds.

Moving up to the GLB 250 gets you a 2.0-litre turbo that develops 165kW and 350Nm, which is sent through an eight-speed dual-clutch auto. It comes with 4MATIC all-wheel drive to help provide extra stability and traction, and Mercedes claims 0-100km/h comes up in a brisk 6.9 seconds.

At the top of the range is the AMG GLB 35. It uses a tuned and tweaked 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder that produces a mightier 225kW and 400Nm. This is also matched to an eight-speed dual-clutch auto and features 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Across the 0-100km/h sprint, the GLB 35 takes a claimed 5.2 seconds.

All variants come with loads of standard features and technologies. For the interior there are a pair of 10.25-inch digital screens making up the media and instrument cluster. These offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and it’s all managed by the latest MBUX system. All models also come with keyless start, an electronic tailgate, Thermotronic climate control, and at minimum 19-inch alloy wheels.

The GLB 200 and 250 are available to order now with deliveries to commence later this month, while the AMG 35 will arrive “later this year”, the local arm says. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 FWD 7-speed DCT auto: $59,900

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 4MATIC AWD 8-speed DCT auto: $73,900

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC AWD 8-speed DCT auto: $88,900