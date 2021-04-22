McLaren selling its Woking headquarters to GNL for £170m

April 22, 2021
Car News, Industry, McLaren

American real estate investment firm, Global Net Lease (GNL), has announced it is acquiring the iconic site of McLaren headquarters in the UK for a whopping £170 million.

The 840,000 square-foot facility has been home to McLaren’s production cars and F1 team since its construction in 2004. And thankfully, McLaren won’t have to move its operations any time soon. The deal includes a 20-year lease with GNL, meaning that McLaren’s Technology, Production and Thought Leadership centres will remain at Woking for the next two decades.

McLaren has reportedly been looking for a buyer of its stunning headquarters since September, 2020, after the manufacturer took a significant financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic caused McLaren to temporarily pause manufacturing of its vehicles, delay the F1 season, and impact car sales around the globe.

The financial realities were so severe for McLaren that in May, 2020, the company cut 1200 jobs from its books in the Applied, Automotive and Racing teams. McLaren also secured a £150 million loan last year through the National Bank of Bahrain, and reportedly used its vast array of classic cars as collateral for an additional £275m in funding.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

GNL’s CEO, James Nelson, has expressed excitement over the purchase of McLaren’s headquarters, stating that its state-of-the-art facilities are the perfect addition to its portfolio. In a GNL statement, Nelson said:

“The McLaren Group headquarters’ state of the art buildings have won numerous awards, were designed by renowned architect Norman Foster, and are the type of mission-critical, net-leased properties that make up the GNL portfolio. We are very pleased to have been able to collaborate and work with the management team of the McLaren Group to effect this transaction.”

In 2010, McLaren’s headquarters earned the company a Carbon Trust Standard certificate due to its technologically advanced and environmentally-friendly design. The facility uses nearby lakes for on-site cooling and has a roof design that can clean itself without needing to drain natural resources.

The transaction expected to be finalised in the second quarter of this year.

Tags

Related Articles

McLaren wraps up Sport Series with final 620R deliveries
McLaren wraps up Sport Series with final 620R deliveries
McLaren 720S Le Mans edition celebrates 25 years since F1 GTR win
McLaren 720S Le Mans edition celebrates 25 years since F1 GTR win
McLaren Elva Gulf makes Australian debut at Sydney Concours event
McLaren Elva Gulf makes Australian debut at Sydney Concours event
MSO creates bespoke Gulf Racing McLaren Elva
MSO creates bespoke Gulf Racing McLaren Elva

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.