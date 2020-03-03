McLaren GT Verdant Theme by MSO revealed, new LT model confirmed

McLaren’s MSO department (McLaren Special Operations) has turned its attention to the new GT, creating a spectacular “Verdant Theme” to showcase the personalisation possibilities for customers. The British supercar maker also confirms there is a new LT (long tail) model just around the corner.

Like many car brands, McLaren Automotive will be holding an online press conference on March 3, following the cancellation of the Geneva motor show this year. McLaren says the online event will debut “the next chapter in the McLaren LT story”.

In the meantime, McLaren is showing us this stunning piece of work. It’s called the Verdant Theme GT, featuring various enhancements by the MSO department. Both the interior and exterior are enhanced to match the “verdant and fresh landscapes” that the GT is designed to explore.

For the exterior, the body is coated in a special tri-tone paint that blends from light to dark satin greens, with Horsell Green, Arbor, and Steppe Green. It took MSO 430 hours to complete the finish, and MSO describes it as the most complex paint process it has ever undertaken. There’s no mention of any prices for the bespoke paintwork, but we’re guessing it would cost customers quite a lot.

A similar theme is carried over to the interior, with dark green, jet black, and laurel green leathers with micro-piping contrasts, and charcoal grey cashmere highlights. MSO says it has been working on an automotive application for cashmere for 18 months, but due to limited availability the material will remain a very exclusive option. Ansar Ali, managing director at McLaren Special Operations, spoke about the package, saying:

“The McLaren Verdant Theme GT by MSO is the perfect showcase for us in the way it takes modern-luxury to the next level by incorporating so much innovation. The Grand Tourer of McLaren’s range provides a sophisticated and elegant canvas for our artistry, but also I hope the spark that will inspire every McLaren owner as they seek ever more ways to personalise their car, whether it is GT, sports convertible, track supercar, or the ultimate uncompromised road car such as our new McLaren Elva.”

No changes are made under the engine cover for the special example. However, that isn’t such a bad thing as the standard 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 already produces 456kW and helps the GT cover 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds. Despite being pitched as a grand tourer, it is still a supercar at heart.

The McLaren GT is available to order in Australia now, with prices starting from $399,995. Stay tuned over the next 24 hours or so for the exciting news about the new long tail model. The online event takes place from 0830GMT on March 3.