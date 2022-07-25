Car News Concepts Maserati Turbo

Maserati unveils track-only Project24 with 551kW

Alexi Falson

Maserati caught us by surprise this week with the confirmation of a track-only special codenamed the Project24, which is designed to showcase a new-found endeavour as a maker of specialised track-eaters.

Maserati is yet to spill the beans on the Project24’s full specifications but says it has tuned its 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, that produces 463kW/730Nm in other applications, up to 551kW thanks to a set of new turbochargers.

To match the power increase, Maserati says the Project24 is running a new suspension system, with a set of race-tuned carbon-ceramic discs paired with race-spec tyres.

All up, Maserati says the goal is to have the Project24 ready for the track while tipping the scales at less than 1250kg, which translates to a hugely impressive power-to-weight ratio of 2.26kW:1kW.

On the design front, the Project24 has been styled by Centro Stile with a radical package that doesn’t need to meet racing or road car homologations, meaning the company could dial everything up to eleven.

Maserati says the Project24 will represent the launch of a new business arm for the company; one that caters to customers with track-day experiences and support squads to maintain the car while you’re racing for the weekend, similar to that of the McLaren Senna GTR and the Ferrari FXX-K Evo.

More details of the Maserati Project24’s hardware and powertrain will be released closer to its official launch some time in the future.

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories