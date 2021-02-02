Lexus ‘RZ 450e’ trademark found, production LF-1 Limitless?

February 2, 2021
Car News, Electric, Lexus, SUV

Lexus has filed a trademark for the name RZ 450e, which could be the name of its upcoming fully electric large SUV inspired by the LF-1 Limitless concept from 2018.

Toyota Motor Corporation filed the trademark with the Australian Intellectual Property agency in August, and it was accepted in November and published a few weeks ago. While a trademark filing doesn’t always mean there is a product in the pipeline to use the name, it can give us a pretty good clue.

Earlier today Lexus sent out some teaser images of an all-new concept it plans to unveil in the second quarter of this year. It also confirmed a production model, using the concept’s design language, will also appear before the end of the year.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

There are quite a few loose ends to tie up here. Firstly, Lexus hasn’t specifically said that the concept will spawn a production version, only that the design language will be for a production model and potentially for other production modes in the future. However, upon closer inspection, the teaser images do show some resemblance to the LF-1 Limitless concept.

Lexus doesn’t currently offer a rival to the popular large luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q8, BMW X6, Mercedes GLE Coupe, and Range Rover Sport. In fact, the largest luxury-focused SUV it offers is the RX, with the LX regarded as a heavy-duty proposition.

The RZ450e could be the name for the LF-1, especially with the number ‘450’ in the name. A high number like this is usually reserved for large models. Obviously the ‘e’ means it’s fully electric, like the UX 300e. This could come in as the second all-electric model from Lexus.

At this stage it’s all just speculation, but given Lexus is planning to launch at least one all-new model this year and a number of fresh products next year, a new RZ model line could be on the cards. We’ll hopefully know more when the concept debuts in a couple of months.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Lexus TX trademark found, new large SUV on the horizon?Lexus TX trademark found, new large SUV on the horizon? September 15, 2020
2021 Lexus 'NX450h+' to adopt 225kW RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid2021 Lexus 'NX450h+' to adopt 225kW RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid April 16, 2020
Lexus IS500 trademark surfaces – V8 or twin-turbo V6?Lexus IS500 trademark surfaces – V8 or twin-turbo V6? July 2, 2020
Next-gen Nissan Z car getting new badge, trademark foundNext-gen Nissan Z car getting new badge, trademark found March 24, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.