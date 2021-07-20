Lexus RX testing Australia-first vehicle-to-infrastructure technology

July 20, 2021
Car News, Lexus, Technology

Lexus has become the first auto manufacturer in Australia to join the Australian Integrated Multimodal EcoSystem (AIMES) technology development initiative, essentially allowing vehicles to talk to other vehicles, but more importantly in this context, talk with the infrastructure around the car.

Lexus says that two specialised Lexus RX 450h models have fitted with Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and mobile network technologies for real-world testing in Melbourne, and have validated their proof of concept for the design. The system allows the vehicle to talk to any infrastructure around it that can receive the signal and transmit their own response back to the car.

This means that the cars, currently making their way around Melbourne’s streets, have been able to talk to trams, traffic lights and potentially even emergency services, if they were needed. Warnings of something like a tram approaching from a blind corner would be displayed to the driver ahead of time, allowing them to stay safe on the road. Speaking about the technology, Lexus Australia chief executive Scott Thompson said:

“Imaginative technology and leveraging innovation are core to the Lexus DNA, and we are committed to delivering next-generation road safety outcomes. Lexus would like to thank the Victorian and Queensland Government, and the University of Melbourne, for their partnership in developing important road safety research.”

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Lexus was able to secure a deal with more than 50 government, transport and tech partners for the test, which has been led by the University of Melbourne to pave a roadmap to the next generation of road safety technologies.

Lexus says that future uses of the technology could eventuate in driver alerts, for example if they’re approaching a one-way street or providing a heads-up when an ambulance is making its way through traffic. The data collected would then be shared with any other drivers in the area, in what Lexus is calling a “cohesive ecosystem between drivers and other road users”.

Tags

Related Articles

Mazda, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota co-developing communications tech
Mazda, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota co-developing communications tech
Lexus celebrates 2 million sales of electrified models, EV coming in 2022
Lexus celebrates 2 million sales of electrified models, EV coming in 2022
NSW waiving stamp duty on electric vehicles, reserves $171m for chargers
NSW waiving stamp duty on electric vehicles, reserves $171m for chargers
Australian-based Tritium debuts world-first scalable EV charger
Australian-based Tritium debuts world-first scalable EV charger

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.