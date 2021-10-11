Lexus Australia confirms local specs for 2022 NX mid-size SUV

Lexus Australia has confirmed the range of powertrains and trim levels we’ll get for the new 2022 NX range, which is scheduled to arrive in January, 2022. Lexus has quite a lot riding on the all-new model, debuting a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder, as well as a new hybrid, while bringing in a much-evolved interior package.

The 2022 NX range kicks off with the front-wheel drive NX 250, which is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol producing 152kW and 243Nm, paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic. It returns an official fuel economy average of 6.9L/100km.

The range then moves to the NX 350, which receives a 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol producing 205kW/430Nm, paired with the same transmission. This unit comes with all-wheel drive as standard.

The company expects, however, the introduction of the NX 350h hybrid will see it become a sales hit with “progressive” Australian buyers. The NX 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder paired with a lithium-ion battery back and electric motor, offering a combined output of 179kW.

Lexus says that both the two- and all-wheel drive 350h offering a fuel consumption average of just 5.0L/100km. That’s a 12 per cent improvement over the outgoing 300h, despite delivering 20 per cent more power.

The NX 350h will be made available in Luxury, F Sport and Sports Luxury trim levels, while the NX 350 is offered exclusively in the F Sport grade, and the entry-level NX 250 will receive the Luxury trim level. All variants receive Lexus’s new Tazuna cockpit, with F Sport and Sports Luxury variants receiving a massive 14.0-inch touch display, wireless smartphone charging, panoramic-view monitor, head-up display and touch sensitive wheel controls.

The company has not yet confirmed prices for the NX range, nor individual variants, but will confirm this ahead of deliveries commencing in January, 2022.

We do know, however, that all base variants will receive an updated 9.8-inch infotainment system as standard packed with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, digital radio, sat-nav and the “Hey Lexus” speech recognition system. NX Luxury variants come riding on a set of 18-inch alloys, and receive LED headlights, keyless entry, a powered boot lift, eight-way adjustable heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a power-adjustable steering column as standard.

From here, F Sport and Sport Luxury variants add 20-inch alloys, tri-beam LED headlights, ambient interior lighting and ventilated seats, while F Sport variants receive a sports body kit and seats, and adaptive variable suspension. Sports Luxury grades also receive a digital rear-view mirror and an upgraded 17-speaker sound system from Mark Levinson.

All NX variants also receive the full safety suite from Lexus, including the debut of the Lexus e-latch, which can detect pedestrians and cyclists that are passing by the side of the car, giving the driver an alert to avoid an accident.

As mentioned, the 2022 Lexus NX will go on sale in Australia in January, with prices to be announced closer to launch.