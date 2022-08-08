Land Rover Classic reveals Defender V8 Trophy II hardcore off-roader

Land Rover Classic has taken the wraps off the Defender V8 Trophy II hardcore off-roader based on the previous generation Defender platform, featuring a V8 powertrain, upgraded suspension, brakes and handling kit.

It’s been designed to celebrate 70 years of the company’s off-road history, with each Defender V8 Trophy II based on the 2012-2016 Defender platform which is stripped out and rebuilt by the Land Rover Classic team.

In terms of power, there’s a 5.0-litre V8 pushing out 298kW of power and 515Nm of torque through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, paired with a four-wheel drive system with two-speed transfer box, heavy-duty front and rear differentials and torque-biasing centre differential.

Underneath, there are coil springs and telescopic dampers, with added stability from a panhard rod, radius arms and anti-roll bar, with 355mm discs up front and four-piston calipers providing stopping power for the 16-inch heavy-duty steel wheels or optional gloss black 18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels.

Buyers receive a front protective A-frame housing with in-built winch, bespoke front grille, black bonnet with a satin finish, rear recovery point, external roll bar, rear ladder and a 1270mm LED light bar.

Inside, there’s a set of Recarco sport seats upholstered in Windsor leather, with a leather-wrapped dashboard, doors and headliner, bespoke Elliot Brown Trophy clock face and an updated infotainment system.

The Defender V8 Trophy II is available in 90, 110 and 110 ute bodies, however, production is being capped to just 25 units in total. So if you’re keen, you’ll have to be quick. Five pick-ups will be produced, with the remaining 20 units split between 90 and 110 wagon bodies.

For buyers that are able to get their order in, Land Rover Classic will be organising a three-day Trophy competition to push their Defender to the limits in a series of off-road courses.

Land Rover Australia says is not involved in importing any of the special models, but if you really want one you can order through the Land Rover Classic department.