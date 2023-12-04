Isuzu UTE Celebrates 15th Birthday with 300,000th Delivery

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Isuzu Ute Australia (IUA) has capped off its 15th birthday celebrations with a huge milestone after the company celebrated its 300,000th delivery Down Under.

IUA officially started its sales journey here in Australia in 2008 when it launched the D-Max ute, while the versatile MU-X SUV was introduced to Australian buyers five years later in 2013. By April 2017, Isuzu was celebrating its 100,000th delivery here in Australia, doubling that to 200,000 vehicles in less than half that time in February.

Fast-forward to 2023 and the company has delivered more than 300,000 to Aussie buyers and is currently sitting as Australia’s tenth best-selling automotive manufacturer.

The majority of the legwork has been done by the D-Max ute, which consistently ranks in the top five vehicles sold here in Australia.

Since its introduction, IUA has delivered a total of 218,620 D-Max utes to Australian buyers, while the MU-X has racked-up 84,181 vehicles delivered since its 2013 introduction. More recently, Isuzu has delivered 24,677 examples of the D-Max to Aussie buyers throughout 2023, while the MU-X has made its way to 11,824 buyers, with IUA’s cumulative total sitting at 36,501 vehicles to-date in 2023.

“It is quite fortuitous that we welcomed our 300,000th vehicle to an Australian home while celebrating our 15-year anniversary at the same time,” says IUA’s Managing Director, Junta Matsui. “As our brand has grown, so too has our dealer network, which has grown to over 165 sites across the country; an expansive footprint that serves the 300,000 Isuzus on Australian roads,” Matsui added.

“With healthy levels of vehicle stock landing at dealers locally and this year shaping up to be the biggest year ever for our brand, we are optimistic that this positive trajectory will continue towards the end of the year as we aim for over 40,000 vehicle deliveries in 2023,” he added.