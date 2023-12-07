Hybrid Mercedes-AMG C 63 E Performance Hits Dealerships, Priced at $187,900

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed that the MY24 C 63 S E Performance is not hitting dealership floors around Australia, with prices standing at $187,900 before on-road costs for the hybrid sedan with the world’s most powerful four-pot under the bonnet.

Mercedes-AMG first took the wraps off the C 63 S E Performance back in November, 2022, making waves when the company confirmed its twin-turbo V8 beating heart would be replaced by a hybrid four-cylinder. Fast-forward to 2023 and it’s clear to see that AMG wasn’t going to let a little bit of downsizing and electrification get in the way of advancing the C 63 S E Performance’s power and torque figures.

The C 63 S E Performance comes powered by the (M139) 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that pushes out a mind-bending 350kW of power on its own, which is paired with a 150kW electric motor at the rear axle. The end result of the hybrid wizardry is combined outputs of 500kW of power and a staggering 1020Nm of torque – a hefty power and torque increase over the outgoing V8’s 375kW/700Nm.

0-100km/h is taken care of in a mere 3.4 seconds, combined cycle fuel economy figures stand at 6.9L/100km and the C 63 S E Performance offers around 15km of all-electric driving from the onboard battery. To handle the added weight of its hybrid components, the C 63 S E Performance picks up a steel spring suspension package with adaptive dampers, while there’s a new drift mode for the all-wheel drive system.

There’s also a rear-axle steering system that can pivot the wheels up to 2.5 degrees in the opposite direction of the steering angle to help with tight turns.

At high speeds, the system flips to steer the rear wheels in the same direction, up to 0.7 degrees to make it more agile on its feet. Stopping power for the C 63 S E Performance comes supplied by a set of six-piston calipers biting composite brake discs with single piston floating calipers at the rear.

Inside, the C 63 S E Performance picks up a set of AMG sport seats as standard, the latest generation MBUX infotainment system and an AMG Performance steering wheel with built-in adjustments for the regenerative braking system.

You’ll also find a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display with AMG graphics, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, augmented reality navigation, AMG’s Track Pace package and a 3D Burmester sound system. In terms of safety equipment, the C 63 S E Performance picks up everything from adaptive cruise control, a surround-view monitor, a parking assistant, autonomous braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Prices for the C 63 S E Performance stand at $187,900 before on-road costs are applied, with the first deliveries expected to take place in January, 2024.