Healthy October Sales Put Mazda On-Track to Smash 2022 Sales Tally

Mazda has released its latest production and sales results for the month of October, with the company looking well on track to smash its 2022 sales tally.

In October, 2023, Mazda’s domestic production lines pumped out a total of 76,410 vehicles, up 3.7 per cent from the same point in 2022, while its overseas production lines added 41,868 (a 10 per cent increase) to the total. All up, Mazda’s global production figures stood at 118,278 vehicles for the month of October, a substantial 5.8 per cent increase over the same point in 2022.

Zooming out, production rates at its Japanese manufacturing lines has increased 15.7 per cent over last year to a total of 698,897 vehicles, which was mirrored by its overseas production lines reporting 15.2 per cent increases to the tune of 338,438 vehicles produced YTD, 2023.

These substantial increases put Mazda well on-track to smash its 2022 sales tally, with YTD sales from Jan-October 2023 standing at 1,037,335 – a 15.5 per cent increase over Mazda’s YTD sales in October, 2022. In terms of sales, Mazda has posted increases of 10.9 per cent for total sales for the period Jan-Oct, 2023, with domestic sales totaling 153,967 while overseas sales amounted to 877,616.

January – October sales in the U.S. are up 23 per cent to a total of 296,121 vehicles sold, while sales in China dropped 27.56 per cent to 66,869.

European customers lapped up Mazda vehicles 26.5 per cent faster than the same point in 2022, to the tune of 156,630 vehicles sold. Mazda’s overseas production volumes increased 10 per cent over in October, 2023 compared to the same point last year, with 13,714 examples of the Mazda 3 hatch & sedan (up 46.3 per cent), 13,592 examples of the CX-30 and 6,065 CX-50’s produced in October, 2023.

In terms of domestic production numbers, the CX-5 remains the company’s largest, clocking up 34,075 units produced in October, 2023, followed by the CX-90 with 8,282 vehicles produced and the CX-30 with 8,051.