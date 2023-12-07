Ford Slashes Mustang Mach-E Range Prices, Two Variants Now Below LCT Threshold

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Ford has confirmed that every member of the updated MY23.75 Mustang Mach-E range will receive a price cut, with two variants now priced below the luxury car tax (LCT) threshold for battery-electric vehicles.

The entry-level Mustang Mach-E Select has received the biggest cut of the range, to the tune of $7,000, with its pricing dropping from $79,990 to $72,990 for MY23.75. The range-topping Mustang Mach-E GT has seen its price drop from $107,665 to $104,990 – a haircut of $2,675 – while the mid-range Mach-E Premium variant has received a $4,675 price cut from $91,665 down to $86,990.

Importantly, this drops the mid-range Mustang Mach-E Premium to below the luxury car tax (LCT) threshold for fuel-efficient vehicles and EVs, which currently stands at $89,332 for FY23-24.

This also makes two of Ford’s three-pronged Mustang Mach-E lineup exempt from the Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) threshold when purchased via a novated lease. As a reminder, the entry-level Mustang Mach-E Select comes powered by a single electric motor kicking out 198kW of power and 430Nm of torque to the rear wheels, and receives a 71kWh battery pack good for a claimed 470km of range on the WLTP test cycle.

Stepping up to the Mustang Mach-E Premium adds a more powerful 216kW/430Nm rear-mounted electric motor and a larger 91kWh battery pack that increases driving range figures up to 600km.

Finally, the range-topping Mustang Mach-E GT receives another electric motor over the front axle that brings combined outputs up to 358kW of power and 860Nm of torque, resulting in a 3.7 second sprint to 100km/h. Driving range figures from the Mach-E GT’s 91kWh battery pack stand at 490km, while DC fast charging is capped at 150kW across the range, offering a 10 – 80 per cent charge in 32-minutes for the Select and around 45-minutes in the Premium and GT.

Ford says that the first examples of the MY23.75 Mustang Mach-E range will be arriving at its dealerships this month. “This price reduction is a major positive for our customers and demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best products and great value to our customers,” says Ford Australia’s President & CEO, Andrew Birkic.

“As the EV market continues to evolve, we are responding to it,” he added.

Mach-E 23.75MY Select Premium GT Current MLP (superseded) $79,990 * $91,665 *^ $107,665 *^ New MLP $72,990* $86,990* $104,990 *^ Reduction $7,000 $4,675 $2,675