Ferrari’s Le Mans Win Named Motorsport Moment of the Year

Ferrari has taken the honour of the Motorsport Moment of the Year thanks to its victory at the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours after Ferrari’s factory racing took a fifty-year break from the endurance race.

Earlier this year, Ferrari returned to Le Mans’ iconic Circuit de la Sarthe and fielded two 499 P’s in the Hypercar class, locking out the front row in qualifying and then running away from the field before hitting some technical issues. This allowed Toyota to narrow the gap way down, though Ferrari were quick on their feet in addressing the issue and cruised to a one-two finish in front of Toyota Gazoo Racing and Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Behind the wheel of the Le Mans-conquering Ferrari 499P was former F1 driver, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.

The title of Motorsport Moment of the Year wasn’t easy for Ferrari to clinch, going up against feats like Max Verstappen’s unprecedented dominance in F1 and Australia’s Shane van Gisbergen’s historic win on debut in the NASCAR Cup event in Chicago. Previous winners of the Motorsport Moment of the Year include George Russel with his unexpected display of dominance at the 2022 Brazillian Grand Prix, and Jean-Eric Vergne after securing multilpe Formula E championships.

“We won the most important edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours, leading for more or less 24 hours of the race and then we had a technical problem, and everyone had a heart attack, but we made it to the end to win,” says Ferrari’s hypercar chief, Antonello Coletta.

“The win Le Mans was always a dream of our founder, Enzo Ferrari,” he added.