BMW global sales drop 13.4% in H1 2022, profits up 65.9%

BMW Group has posted its financial and sales results for the first half of 2022, detailing a steep drop in the company’s delivery numbers but a spike in profit figures over the same period last year.

All up, BMW Group posted a profit before tax figure of 16.1 billion euros for the second half of 2022, which is a 65.9 per cent jump from the 9.7 billion euros it posted in the same six-month period last year. Overall deliveries stood at 1,160,094 units, down 13.4 per cent on last year.

Within BMW Group, BMW itself saw a 13.7 per cent drop in deliveries for the first half, down to 1,016,228 units, with MINI dropping 10.9 per cent to 140,675 units for the six-month period. Rolls-Royce reported an increase of 6.8 per cent, with 3191 deliveries.

BMW says that sales of electrified vehicles, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric models such as the iX3, increased 20.4 per cent, to 184,468 in the first half.

Within BMW’s lineup, sales of the 1 and 2 Series saw the most significant drop in sales across the half-year period, experiencing a 34.3 per cent drop in deliveries from 149,633 this time last year down to 98,316.

This was mirrored by its SUV siblings, the X1 and X2, which saw sales dropping by 24.1 per cent from the 172,042 units sold this time last year down to 130,643.

The BMW 3 Series and 4 Series experienced a sales slump of 16.4 per cent, while sales of the 7 and 8 Series flagships dropped a massive 31.3 per cent to 23,863 for the first half of 2022. BMW 5 Series sales dropped 11.2 per cent.

Interestingly, sales of BMW’s SUV lineup remained steady, dropping only 1.7 and 2 per cent respectively for the X3/X4 and the X5/X6 SUV range, while sales of the X7 actually increased by 3.5 per cent to 27,843.