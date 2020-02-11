BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, M2 CS, M8 prices confirmed

BMW Australia is further bolstering its local lineup, announcing prices and specs for the 2 Series Gran Coupe, the awesome little M2 CS, and the M8 Competition Gran Coupe.

Starting with the 2 Series Gran Coupe, the Australian arm is offering two variants; the 218i and the M235i xDrive. These feature the same powertrains as the recently-introduced new 1 Series hatchback.

The 218i is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine that produces 103kW and 220Nm. It’s matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto and scoots off from 0-100km/h in a claimed 8.7 seconds.

Going for the M235i version brings in a potent 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder that barks out 225kW and 450Nm. It comes matched to an eight-speed auto transmission with all-wheel drive, and is capable of 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.9 seconds.

If it’s performance and fun you want, you’ll be interested in the new M2 CS. This follows in the footsteps of the M4 CS, with a focus on lightness and more power. Carrying over the same ‘S55’ 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six engine as the M2 Competition, the CS uses the 331kW tune (up from 302kW).

Matched up to that is a six-speed manual transmission as standard, or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch auto. Across the 0-100km/h sprint BMW claims the clock stops in 4.2 seconds with the manual or 4.0 seconds with the auto.

At the top of the BMW M kingdom is the new M8 Competition Gran Coupe. It comes with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that cranks out a monster 460kW and 750Nm. With an eight-speed auto an adjustable RWD/AWD power delivery, the 0-100km/h sprint can be dispatched in as little as 3.2 seconds, BMW says.

All of these models are on sale now, with the 2 Series Gran Coupe scheduled to arrive in the first quarter, and the M8 GC arriving in the second quarter. The M2 CS is scheduled to arrive during the second half of this year. See below for all of the starting prices (excludes on-road costs):

2020 BMW 218 Gran Coupe: $47,990

2020 BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe: $69,990

2020 BMW M2 CS: $139,900

2020 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe: $349,900