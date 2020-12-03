Australian vehicle sales for November 2020 (VFACTS)

Well, after a fairly challenging year, it looks like new vehicle sales are on the mend in Australia. New vehicle registration figures for November 2020, released today in the form of the VFACTS report, reveal a clear sign of recovery.

During November, Australian consumers purchased 95,205 vehicles according to VFACTS figures. That’s an impressive 12.4 per cent increase on November last year. Year-to-date (YTD), it accumulates to 821,316 units. Although that is down 16.1 per cent on the same period last year, it is an improvement on YTD figures over the last few months. For example, through September sales were down 20.5 per cent, and then down 18.8 per cent through October.

Most of the new registrations occurred in NSW, contributing 30,343 (-12.8% YTD), and then Victoria with 26,616 sales (-28.6%), followed by Queensland with 19,874 units (-11.3%). As has been the case lately, the ACT is the only region reporting a positive in YTD figures, with its 1451 units in November contributing to a 21.6 per cent increase so far this year.

As for the most popular new vehicle brand, Toyota stands proudly at the top. With 23,204 sales in November, it is now reporting a negative of only 3.8 per cent across YTD. Mazda remains in second spot, and its YTD figure is down 15.8 per cent, with Hyundai following in third, down 28.1 per cent YTD. Haval is reporting the biggest YTD increase of all the main brands, up 88.9 per cent.

Top 10 best-selling car brands in Australia

See below for the top 10 best-selling car brands in Australia during November 2020. The figures in brackets are from the previous month and not YTD, so we can see how models are tracking throughout the year.

Toyota – 23,204 (up from 19,505 in October 2020) Mazda – 9053 (up from 7457) Hyundai – 6903 (up from 5951) Ford – 6613 (up from 5744) Mitsubishi – 5488 (up from 4510) Kia – 5376 (up from 5304) Nissan – 4001 (up from 3539) Volkswagen – 3280 (up from 3112) Subaru – 3203 (up from 2902) Mercedes-Benz – 2638 (up from 2033)

Top 10 best-selling vehicles in Australia

The Toyota HiLux is still in the lead, posting very impressive numbers in November. This was probably helped by the arrival of the refreshed model in recent months. Aside from the Ford Ranger in second place, four of the top five best-selling cars during the month were Toyotas. The Prado, which also underwent a decent update, fell down from fourth spot in October to fifth spot.

Technically, the Toyota LandCruiser sits in fourth spot, however, we don’t include that in our top 10 list as it is available in two completely different generations and they sit in completely different segments; 70 Series (commercial vehicle) and 200 Series (SUV). The nameplate saw 2947 sales.

We also see the new Isuzu D-Max is reporting consistently reasonable figures, good enough for seventh spot in November. The Mazda CX-5 is still going strong, with the Hyundai Tucson competing in the same class also hanging in there despite a new model being just around the corner. The top 10 best-selling vehicles in Australia during November 2020 were as follows:

Small Cars under $40,000

Here we see the Toyota Corolla maintains its top position from the previous month, posting almost 1000 more sales than in October. The Hyundai i30 also creeps back into second spot, overtaking the Kia Cerato from October, while the Mazda3 remains in fourth spot.

Overall segment sales hit 9947 during the month, down 8.7 per cent on November last year. Across YTD, sales are down 30.4 per cent for the segment. See below for the top 10 best-selling small cars in Australia during November 2020:

Small Cars over $40,000 Over in the premium small car class, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class continues kicking more goals than any rival. We also see the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is getting much closer to the regular 1 Series hatch, while the Audi A3 stands clear ahead in second place.

Class sales hit 1167 during the month, up 6.6 per cent on last November. Year-to-date, the segment is reporting a 13.6 per cent increase. The top five best-selling vehicles in the class during November 2020 were as follows:

Following not fair behind is the ‘Large below $70k’ class. It saw 10,462 sales, up 25.4 per cent, although YTD the segment is seeing a 15.6 per cent drop.

Best-selling SUVs in all segments

In regards to the best-seller, it’s the Toyota RAV4 once again. It will easily be the best-selling SUV of the year, reporting 34,995 units so far, with just one month to go. The nearest competitor, the Mazda CX-5, has so far accumulated 19,919 sales.

The best-selling premium SUV in November was the Audi Q3. However, the overall favourite of the year looks like it will be between the Mercedes-Benz GLC (4175 units YTD) and the BMW X3 (3978 units). The top three best-selling SUVs in all segments during November 2020 were as follows:

SUV Light (new segment for 2020, no price range):

Mazda CX-3 – 1562 (up from 1233 in October)

Toyota Yaris Cross – 794 (new model)

Suzuki Jimny – 334 (down from 372)

SUV Small under $40,000:

SUV Small above $40,000:

Audi Q3 – 532 (up from 346)

Mercedes-Benz GLA – 522 (up from 319)

BMW X1 – 409 (up from 242)

SUV Medium under $60,000:

SUV Medium above $60,000:

SUV Large under $70,000:

SUV Large above $70,000:

SUV Upper Large under $100,000:

Toyota LandCruiser – 1981 (up from 1640)

Nissan Patrol – 440 (up from 373)

SUV Upper Large above $100,000:

BMW X7 – 78 (up from 65)

Audi Q8 – 59 (up from 30)

Land Rover Discovery – 48 (down from 51)