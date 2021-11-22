ABT readies packages with up to 544kW for Audi RS 6 and RS Q8

ABT, the tuning house responsible for creating some absolutely delicious Audi performance packages, says it is gearing up for the release of a number of tweaking options for the latest RS 6 and RS Q8.

Thanks to the shared twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 powertrain between the RS 6 and RS Q8, ABT says that improvements have been fairly straight-forward. While the stock powertrain throws out an impressive 441kW, ABT thinks buyers can always benefit from more power.

That’s why the firm has released a new high-tech ABT engine control unit that brings the power output to 515kW and 880Nm of torque. If that’s not enough for you, on request, ABT will package in its ABT Sportsline unit that brings the output to 544kW and 920Nm.

Of course, there’s a new ABT stainless steel exhaust system that receives no less than four 102mm tailpipes to do that twin-turbocharged V8 unit some justice.

To match the power upgrades, ABT has created a range of new motorsport-inspired aerodynamic packages, adding new branded front splitters, naked carbon elements, side skirts and two-part rear spoilers.

In terms of suspension, the RS Q8-S receives a sporty ABT level control tune for the stock air suspension, with the comfort mode lowering the ride height by 25mm, and 15mm in dynamic mode, while riding on a set of 23-inch wheels.

The RS 6-S, on the other hand, receives a set of height-adjustable components for the steel springs, new anti-roll bars for the front and rear, and a set of 22-inch ABT high performance HR rims.

If you’re interested, ABT says its complete powertrain and visual upgrades are available for the RS 6 and RS Q8 for around 42,000 euros, not including the price of installation.