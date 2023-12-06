2024 Suzuki Jimny XL Hits Dealerships with Five Doors and $34,990 Price Tag

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Suzuki’s five-door Jimny XL range is officially touching down on dealership floors, with prices for the largest Jimny in the lineup starting from $34,990 before on-road costs.

Suzuki is set to introduce the Jimny XL to Aussie buyers in a single variant lineup, with the manual priced at $34,990 while the automatic variant is priced at $36,490 meaning it’s priced at a $3,000 premium over the regular three-door Jimny. The Jimny XL measures in at 3985mm, making it 340mm longer than the standard Jimny three-door, while the wheelbase spans 340mm further than its three-door siblings at 2590mm in total.

Power comes supplied by the same 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit that produces 75kW of power and 130Nm of torque, with a four-wheel drive system fitted as standard. In terms of weight, the Jimny XL is 90kg heftier than the regular pint-sized off-roader, tipping the scales at 1185kg in manual form and 1200kg with the four-speed automatic.

The Jimny XL’s features list picks up a similar equipment list to its mid-spec sibling, though it receives a larger 9.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors, a metallic grey front grille, dual camera brake support and adaptive cruise for automatic variants. Colour options for the MY24 Jimny include Arctic White, Chiffon Ivory with Black Roof, Bluish Black Pearl, Jungle Green, Sizzling Red with Black Roof and Granite Grey.

Suzuki says that the Jimny XL is hitting dealerships around Australia right now – so if you’re keen, you’ll have to be quick to get your name on the waitlist.

The news comes as Suzuki continues to expand its Jimny assault here in Australia, with the company re-opening its order books for the three-door Jimny automatic after two separate and lengthy pauses. “Jimny has a rich heritage not only in Australia, but globally,” says Suzuki Australia’s GM, Michael Pachota.

“With its iconic design and unbeatable off-road performance, it has become the ultimate choice for enthusiasts worldwide. With the addition of the XL to our Jimny lineup, we’re going drivers the best of both worlds – legendary 4×4 performance and the extra space and versatility for that ‘extra large’ adventure.”

“The anticipation for the launch of this car has been crazy to say the least, and we can’t wait to see thousands of them on Australian roads in 2024,” he added.